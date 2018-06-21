POSITIONS VACANT: Jobs in the Valley

Full-Time

Client Service Delivery (Client Support) Grafton

A Client Support person will be responsible for enabling the on-going support of Many Rivers' national network of Field Officers. Successful applicants will be part of a team of Client Support people collectively focused on maximising Field Officer client facing time.

Finance Manager Grafton

CRANES Community Support Programs is seeking a qualified and experienced Finance Manager to join CRANES Finance Team. The successful applicant will play a key role in the organisation's leadership, making positive contributions and working co-operatively with the Senior Management Team.

Deputy Director Care Services Grafton

In this role for the Whiddon Group the applicant would be responsible for managing clinical and hospitality service outcomes, managing employees on a day to day basis, putting your stamp on quality, infection control and service based learning and development and more.

Truck Drivers Grafton

Full-time positions available for MC and experienced HC licenced drivers to operate out their Grafton depot site.

HC Truck and Dog Drivers Grafton

HC Truck and Dog Drivers HC Truck and Dog Drivers required Grafton area for highway work. Minimum 2 years experience.

Taxation and Management Accounting Grafton

Westlawn Business Services is seeking the services of a suitably qualified person who either has experience in this field or is currently undertaking study to pursue a career in the industry.

Pharmacy Retail Manager South Grafton

Southside Pharmacy is seeking a full-time retail manager with the responsibilities of overseeing the front of shop, assist/organise staff and training and Communicate new product lines and provide training and more.

Part-Time

Teacher for Yamba Preschool Yamba

Previous experience working as an educator in children's services essential. An Early Childhood Teaching Degree or ACECQA approved equivalent qualification is highly desirable.

Formworkers, Steelfixers and Concreters Pacific Highway Upgrade from Harwood to Ballina

Youth Access Worker Grafton

Headspace Grafton is currently seeking an experienced Youth Worker to join their team.

Casual

Nursing Positions Grafton

Grafton Residential Aged Care is currently looking for two positions to be filled in their team: an experienced and caring Registered Nurse and an Assistant in Nursing.

Contract

Excavator, Backhoe and Posi Track Operators Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway- Tyndale

Required for immediate start on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade (Section 3-Tyndale). Full time positions offered to the right applicant.