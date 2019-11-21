POSITIVE: Fire double trouble leads to positive response

Before and after photo of Sammie Dobbs Frickers Road holiday home that was destroyed by Nymboida fires.

SAMMIE Dobbs described her last week as “interesting”.

Somehow, the verb doesn’t seem even to begin to scratch the surface.

The Central Coast single mother lost her “little gypsy house” on Frickers Road in Nymboida in last Friday’s devastating fires.

Horrific enough, except for the fact she then evacuated her own home as fires raced through the national parks on the Central Coast.

Rather than dwell on the past, Ms Dobbs is keen to move forward and help her hometown, and the Nymboida community that embraced her plight.

Purchased in May 2018, the Frickers Road property came complete as a her “gypsy house” built from the land and local community.

“The former owner had built the house from scratch, with the wood sourced from the land, one of the locals has since told her that their father had done the leadlight in the windows” she said.

Purchased as a holiday house to get away from “almost city-life”, a change in circumstance saw the house up for sale early this year.

Despite extensive interest, the property never quite made it to sale, and in a quirk of timing, Ms Dobbs took it off the market two weeks ago.

“I thought I had some time over Christmas and I’d spend some time up there doing it up and perhaps rent it out next year,” she said.

Ms Dobbs took it off the market on Monday, and on Wednesday her neighbour who had been maintaining the property and helping her out phoned her.

“He wanted to check I had insurance because a really horrendous fire was coming this way and it wasn’t looking good,” she said.

“I have insurance, but I was more concerned for my neighbours, for the community horse that wandered around and all the other people.

“The following day I texted him to say I hope everything was all right, and he sent me a photo that looked like a sunset, except it wasn’t a sunset, it was the fire.”

Ms Dobbs watched the RFS website all-night Friday and into Saturday as the conditions worsened when she received a phone call from her selling agent Terry Deefholts.

“He said my other neighbour had been evacuated and had seen that both the house and the workshop were both on fire as he was leaving,” she said.

“He told me I think you’re going have to face the fact that you’ve lost them both.”

And while Ms Dobbs shed tears for the morning, she said it was more for the plight of those around her, the fire devastating the village, with many not having the insurance she did.

“My immediate thought was I hope my neighbour is all right, and tried to get in contact with him to no avail,” she said.

“And then my second thought was I can’t just sit here doing nothing. The best thing I thought I could do from so far away was to raise money and to get some funds for those who really need it.

“Ultimately there are people who haven’t got insurance who have lost much, much more.”

With fundraisers on both Facebook and GoFundMe, donations flowed in from across the Clarence and the country.

“I was overwhelmed. There was a bit of reticence on my part to start these fundraisers as I don’t live there, but I did have a home there and the community has been so welcoming and lovely,” she said.

“I just felt I had to do something.”

The ordeal was far from over. On Monday, a catastrophic fire warning was issued for a fire about 70km from her Central Coast home.

“I decided to move myself and the kids into a hotel for a day,” she said. “Their schools were all closed, there was a lot of anxiety in the community as we’re surrounded by the national park.”

“It was overwhelming, and the initial wave of emotion was making sure the kids were safe. I was packing emergency rations and camping gear.”

Ms Dobbs said that there were still severe fire warnings for the area ongoing and with smoke everywhere she said she felt like this was “just how it is” now.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be any better this summer, it’s already really bad,” she said.

“I feel super sorry for the people who have lost their primary homes. Thinking about potentially losing both of my homes in a week is enough to fill me with dread.”

Ms Dobbs said that she preferred to work for a positive outcome, and had already set up a community group on Facebook to keep the local community updated.

“That group has already grown to 350-plus people. I’m a big believer in community and helping each other, and clearly society believes that’s important too,” she said.

“It has been a bit of catharsis, but I’d always prefer to look on the optimistic side and try and be of service.”

The fundraisers have jointly already raised nearly $40,000. Donations can be made at either: https://www.facebook.com/donate/432039844164295/438415503526729/ and https://www.gofundme.com/f/nymboida-community-bush-fire-fund.