Positive signs for progress on new Grafton bridge

Jarrard Potter

THE community will soon have a chance to have their say on the proposed directional signage for the new Grafton bridge project, while planning is now underway for an event to mark the bridge opening to traffic.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said a proposed directional signage plan has been developed for the new Grafton bridge project.

"Transport for NSW is currently seeking input from key stakeholders, including Clarence Valley Council and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce,” the spokesperson said.

"The plans will then go on public display for broader community feedback at the end of this month.”

With local roads nearing completion on both sides of the river for the bridge, a directional signage plan is now being developed, including guide signs, approved tourist and advanced direction signs to and from the new bridge.

Work to build a roundabout at the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways is expected to be complete in the first half of 2020.

New Grafton bridge senior project manager Greg Nash said planning was now taking place for an event to mark the milestone of the bridge opening, with a walk over the bridge prior to the project opening for traffic in the works.

Mr Nash said work on the new bridge and on surrounding roads was on target to be complete by the end of the year.