’Positivity-raising’: Art project to aid fire recovery

POSITIVE MINDSET: Headspace community engagement officer Mark McGrath and manager Jason Grimes in front of one of Flow Space Gallery owner Kade Valja (middle).

WHILE the physical needs of fire-affected communities have been met with an outpouring of generous donations of clothing, bedding, accommodation and food, the mental aspect of recovery is just as important.

Headspace has worked with South Grafton artist and Flow Space Gallery owner Kade Valja and the Nymboida community to create an event designed to honour everyone affected by bushfires last year, an idea described by Mr Valja as "positivity raising".

"There's been a lot of focus on fundraising, but one half of being a human is your mind. We do need clothes and food and beds, but we also operate in our head," Mr Valja said. "They're figuring out the physical but places like this (Headspace) and people like me need to help on the mental side of things."

The concept, a mash-up of ideas, is a community art space - a place for everyone to express their story, standing alongside a fixed mural created by five local artists as a permanent reminder commemorating the tragedy that unfolded in the Clarence Valley last year.

"Expression is huge, letting something out you've got inside of yourself that might not be easily done through other forms, or just talking," Mr Valja said.

"There are things you can't say that you can paint."

On February 7 Jimmy Wags, Scotty Adams, Jaz Grady, Matthew Price and Julianne Gosper will leave their mark on the mural with a special event. The artists will start work at 8.30am, with the public invited to Headspace Grafton from 3pm to witness the finishing touches and leave their own signature on the community wall.

Coffs Clarence Police Chief Inspector Jo Reid and Rural Fire Service volunteers will be there on the big day to contribute their own work to the community wall.

Mr Grimes said more similar projects are in the works with the Nymboida Canoe Centre a likely next location.

Mr Grimes reminded people family and friends may need help in the aftermath of the bushfires.

"It's not over by a long stretch," he said.

He said help was always available through Headspace, Lifeline and other services.