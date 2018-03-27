Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lily and Anastasia are engrossed in their STEM activities at St Mary's Primary Grafton
Lily and Anastasia are engrossed in their STEM activities at St Mary's Primary Grafton St Mary's Public School
Community info

Positivity the focus at St Mary's

27th Mar 2018 11:00 AM

The students of St Mary's Primary Grafton have respect for each other as they collaborate in activities, support their peers, play together and observe the 'Making Jesus Real' values.

Each week the MJR leaders from Year 6 present a value that everyone at our school endeavours to embrace.

It could be focussing on saying thank you or ensuring that we have positivity in what we do. Year 6 students are buddies to the Kindergarten children.

They model good behaviours, build relationships with them, assist with any needs and enjoy getting to know them.

This fosters a link with the senior students allowing our school community relationship to grow. Library time is an anticipated enjoyment for these students as the buddies help the Kinder children to select books, learn the borrowing process and then devour books together.

Christian and Darcy share time together as buddies at St Mary's Primary Grafton. INSET: Lily and Anastasia are engrossed in their STEM activities at St Mary's Primary Grafton.
Christian and Darcy share time together as buddies at St Mary's Primary Grafton. INSET: Lily and Anastasia are engrossed in their STEM activities at St Mary's Primary Grafton. St Mary's Public School

This is a meaningful activity that ensures relevant connection with learning. There is such a buzz in the library each week!

STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) learning is vigorous at St Mary's Grafton!

Each class is involved in their learning. They have been using Scratch - an online coding site which allows the children to understand what coding is and how to use it. The students are eagerly coding their way through the activities set by their teachers! This term they are learning how to change the colours and backgrounds using code, to add sounds to their projects, to make their sprites move and spin, to consider how to change the co-ordinates to ensure the sprite moves to a position, and so much more.

grafton stem st mary's primary school grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner
Plunge event salutes Hayley's inspiring 400km journey

Plunge event salutes Hayley's inspiring 400km journey

News ARTISTIC event Alchemy of the River pays tribute to Hayley Talbot's Clarence River paddle in art, music, performance and film.

  • 27th Mar 2018 12:06 PM
Australian coach ‘to resign within 24 hours’

Australian coach ‘to resign within 24 hours’

Cricket 48-year-old was under mounting pressure to walk away from top job

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

Environment QLDers are about to say goodbye to plastic bags, what about NSW?

Valley farmer rides for the future of our land

Valley farmer rides for the future of our land

News Climate change rally takes Valley farmer to Sydney

Local Partners