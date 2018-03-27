Positivity the focus at St Mary's

Lily and Anastasia are engrossed in their STEM activities at St Mary's Primary Grafton

The students of St Mary's Primary Grafton have respect for each other as they collaborate in activities, support their peers, play together and observe the 'Making Jesus Real' values.

Each week the MJR leaders from Year 6 present a value that everyone at our school endeavours to embrace.

It could be focussing on saying thank you or ensuring that we have positivity in what we do. Year 6 students are buddies to the Kindergarten children.

They model good behaviours, build relationships with them, assist with any needs and enjoy getting to know them.

This fosters a link with the senior students allowing our school community relationship to grow. Library time is an anticipated enjoyment for these students as the buddies help the Kinder children to select books, learn the borrowing process and then devour books together.

This is a meaningful activity that ensures relevant connection with learning. There is such a buzz in the library each week!

STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) learning is vigorous at St Mary's Grafton!

Each class is involved in their learning. They have been using Scratch - an online coding site which allows the children to understand what coding is and how to use it. The students are eagerly coding their way through the activities set by their teachers! This term they are learning how to change the colours and backgrounds using code, to add sounds to their projects, to make their sprites move and spin, to consider how to change the co-ordinates to ensure the sprite moves to a position, and so much more.