Possessing this 'toy' can land you 5 years jail

Police are warning "gel blasters" are firearms, not toys, and it is an offence in New South Wales to possess a firearm without a licence or permit. The maximum penalty is 5 years imprisonment for possessing a firearm without a licence/permit or 14 years if it is a pistol or prohibited firearm. Richmond Police District

Senior Constable David Henderson said there has recently been a number of gel blasters detected in the Richmond Police District.

He said these are firearms as defined under Section 4(1) of the Firearms Act and it is an offence in New South Wales to possess a firearm without a licence or permit. The maximum penalty is five years imprisonment for possessing a firearm without a licence/permit or 14 years if it is a pistol or prohibited firearm.

Schedule 1 of the Firearms Act provides a list of what would be a Prohibited Firearm in New South Wales and include any firearm that substantially duplicates in appearance (regardless of calibre or manner of operation) the following:

Any machine gun, sub-machinegun or other firearm capable of propelling projectiles in rapid succession during one pressure of the trigger.

Any self-loading centre-fire rifle of a kind that is designed or adapted for military purposes.

Any self-loading shotgun of a kind that is designed or adapted for military purposes.

All the gel blasters detected by police appeared the same as other firearms including semi-automatic pistols, submachine guns, military style firearms and long arms.

It is also an offence to possess an imitation firearm without a permit in New South Wales. An imitation firearm is an object that, regardless of its colour, weight or composition or the presence or absence of any moveable parts, substantially duplicates in appearance a firearm but that is not a firearm.

If you come into possession of any of these firearms and are not authorised to possess them, please contact your local police station immediately so arrangements made to unconditionally surrender the firearms to police.

If you have further inquiries please feel to contact the NSW Firearms Registry.