Possibility of further storm activity

The storm which went through Grafton last night. Ebony Stansfield

A THUNDERSTORM similar to last night's forecast could possibly hit the Clarence this afternoon.

Meteorologist Craig Ryan said last night's thunderstorm was a real hit or miss.

Last night 25mm of rainfall was recorded in the Grafton catchment, with 26mm at Grafton airport recorded but some areas around where significantly less rainfall fell included 11mm South Grafton and 8.8mm at Pillar Valley.

"Some areas may have received more than 26 mm of rain depending whether they were caught underneath the storm or not,” he said.

Mr Ryan said they didn't see any extremely high wind compared to what they saw further down the coast but they can't rule out that some of those forecasted strong gusts may have occurred.

"Can't rule out if gusts up to 90km an hour were recorded or not. We haven't seen it in any of our instruments but cant rule it out,” he said.

This afternoon there is a possibility for storm activity, with some storms to be severe, similar to yesterday's forecast with strong damaging winds and large hail.

They expect a similar approach tomorrow and more than likely storms will hit in the afternoon again.

Troughs moving North East, meaning tomorrow will be the last day in which thunderstorms feature in the weather in Grafton.

On Sunday there is a high pressure system coming in over the coast and will be a dominant feature, possibility of a light shower or two in Grafton. Coming through to Monday and Tuesday but then conditions are expected to get quite warm again.