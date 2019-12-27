Menu
PRISON DRAMA: Controversy brewing in Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Crime

UPDATE: Prisoner to be disciplined after rooftop stand off

Jack Evans
27th Dec 2019 1:30 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
UPDATE: Queensland Corrective Services confirmed a single prisoner climbed onto the walkway of a residential unit at Capricornia Correctional Centre at about 10:25am.

The prisoner spent almost two and a half hours on the roof before climbed down from the roof at 1pm. 

A QSC spokeswoman said he will be placed in the detention unit after being checked by medical staff.


"During the incident QAS and QFES were called to be on standby at the centre should he require medical assistance," she said. 
"As is standard practice, the centre was placed in lockdown to ensure the safety of officers responding to the incident."

According to QCS, prisoners who engage in "Code Silver" incidents are subject to "internal disciplinary processes."

They include a loss of privileges.

"They cause significant disruption to the daily routine of other prisoners and the running of the prison," the spokeswoman said.  

INITIAL:Fire and Ambulance crews are currently heading to the Capricornia Corrections Centre to attend to what a Queensland Corrections Service spokeswoman said may be a a "Code Silver".

Queensland Fire crews are currently liaising with corrections staff.

A Code Silver is usually in reference to a prisoner gaining access to a rooftop.

QCS has been approached for more information.

