The post that cost this Instagram star 70,000 followers

Sophie Gray's inspirational Instagram post.Source:Instagram
by Natalie Wolfe, News.com.au

"NOTHING tastes as good as being fit feels."

That was the type of Instagram one fitness model was running before she realised "pizza and cookies taste way better".

Canadian model Sophie Gray announced in an Instagram post she was done with posting images of herself in a bikini or showing off her abs - and almost instantly saw her 430,000 followers drop to 367,000.

The post tried to promote body positivity with Gray insisting "having a six pack and thigh gap doesn't make you happy" but it seemed to provoke a different reaction in a bunch of her followers.

Despite the drop, Sophie has stuck to her new approach and said she's much happier since making the change.

"Those [previous] images made Sophie Gray feel inadequate. Everything I did revolved around those photos," she wrote in one of her Instagram captions.

"I was constantly worrying about my body image because my 'worth' through this channel depended on it. I was the one behind the account for three years. I saw what images performed better. I saw what people wanted to see - fitter, thinner, more defined and perfect," she added.

Gray also quickly realised her perceived perfect Instagram was having a detrimental effect on not just her, but a lot of her own followers.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Gray said she wants to be "a force for positive change".

we did a thing because #love 🙈💍🙈💍🙈

A post shared by Sophie Gray (@wayofgray) on

"I don't want to compound anyone's pain and anxiety with my portrayal of a so-called perfect life or body. I want to be a force for positive change. I want to reach out in understanding and compassion to my followers who are living with anxiety and help them through it, too. And that way, I will feel that every experience I have with my own 'troubles' is worth it," she said.

Since making the body positive change and encouraging her followers to "f**k fitspo", a shortened Instagram term for "fitness inspiration", Gray has started to see her follower count crawl back up to close to 390,000 followers.

Not only are Sophie's Instagram followers coming back to the body-positive model, her most recent post also revealed her boyfriend proposed over the weekend.

