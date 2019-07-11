Post-cup celebrations, homage to Barnesy's work

RACEGOERS will be in for some hard rocking recovery after the Grafton Cup when Barnes Storm unleashes its musical force upon punters and party goers at the GDSC tonight.

Barnes Storm are a five-piece band, a line-up of competent musicians in their own right who love to play with drive and passion as they pay tribute to the living legend Jimmy Barnes (and his writers and co-writers) and his blistering legacy of songs forever enshrined in the Australian music landscape.

The band's aim is to celebrate the songs of Jimmy Barnes in true Barnsey style, the rock hits, the eras, the memories, the songs that have become the soundtracks to peoples lives.

Barnes Storm's lead vocalist, Scott Bedford, delivers an engaging, first-rate, down-home performance which needs to be seen and heard to be believed and the band including Leon Massey (guitar), Abraham Camden (drums), Paul Nelson (bass), and Rex Clutario (keyboards).

Whether it's singing along to every word and dancing the night away, or just taking in the stage spectacle, people love Barnes Storm's homage to Jimmy almost as much they love to play it.

Don't miss Barnes Storm for some post-Grafton Cup recovery at the Grafton District Services Club tonight.