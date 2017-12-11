Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Post office finds an address

Australia Post Box
Australia Post Box Tony Martin
by Caitlan Charles

THE Copmanhurst community may now have the answer to their burning question: Where is our post office?

But from the community response online, they seem unhappy with the answer Australia Post has given them.

Now, the Copmanhurst Post Office will operate out of the Rest Point Hotel, but only for two hours a day.

Australia Post issued an official statement saying the post office will operate from this Monday from the hotel.

"The CPA will be located in the former dining room, accessible from the Grafton St entrance, and operate 10am-12pm (noon) Monday to Friday," an Australia Post spokesman said.

"We wish to thank residents for their understanding and patience while we restore postal services."

However, "understanding" is hardly the word to describe the reaction on the Copmanhurst News Facebook page.

Some people have said that the two-hour-a-day opening hours will be difficult to deal with, especially for those who work during the day.

Other residents are suggesting that actual delivery to their homes would be ideal.

Del Williams commented on the community Facebook page following the closure of the post office, asking what people would prefer.

The resounding answer was that residents would prefer their post to be delivered to their own homes.

According to Copmanhurst News, the community still want to know why the postal service was taken away from the general store.

A letter received by residents said that all post at the Grafton Post Office would be transferred to the Rest Point Hotel today.

For the past week, they have been travelling about 30km to Grafton to collect their mail from the Grafton Post Office.

Topics:  australia post copmanhurst rest point hotel

Grafton Daily Examiner
PCYC on the way for our youth

PCYC on the way for our youth

"It will have a whole range of different activities so it becomes a real community asset - not just for young people but for others to come and join."

Concern over paramedic rosters in Maclean

Ambulance. Emergency Services. September 2017

NSW Ambulance unaware of adverse outcomes of roster changes

Yamba nipper flies the flag on Far North Coast

Yamba junior lifesaver Paris Brailsford waves the flag after being announced as the female Far North Coast junior lifesaver of the year.

Paris Brailsford junior nipper of year

Council crackdown on free parking at Ballina Airport

Ballina Shire Council is cracking down on motorists dodging paid parking at the Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport.

Do you avoid parking fees by parking at this spot?

Local Partners