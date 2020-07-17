Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
From July 20 the office of Brooms Head Caravan Park will also be the town's post office.
From July 20 the office of Brooms Head Caravan Park will also be the town's post office.
News

Postal service to resume in Brooms Head

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
17th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER going eight weeks without a postal service, from Monday the Brooms Head Caravan Park will be the place for local residents to collect and send their mail.

Park manager Wendy Mulligan said the mail is an important service to the residents of Brooms Head.

"There are a lot of elderly and retired people who don't make the trip into Maclean daily, so to drive into town to pick up their mail was a hassle," she said.

"The mail is a very important service for a lot of people here so it's good that we can help provide it."

>>> RELATED: Mobile signal finally comes to beach village

Ms Mulligan said a petition that started in the town on the mail delivery service reached Page MP Kevin Hogan, and discussions with Clarence Valley Council and the Australia Post contract manager resulted in the caravan park office taking over the mail service contract.

Residents will be able to pick up and deliver letters and parcels from the office from Monday to Friday.

"It's good that we can offer this support to the community," Ms Mulligan said.

Community Newsletter SignUp
australia post brooms head brooms head caravan park coastal views
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road closures coming as part of highway upgrade

        premium_icon Road closures coming as part of highway upgrade

        News Residents urged to sign up for notification of hours-long road closures over next three months

        BLOCKBUSTER: Redmen host Baa-Baas in season opener

        premium_icon BLOCKBUSTER: Redmen host Baa-Baas in season opener

        Rugby Union Grafton ready to hit back in season opener as premiership contenders come to...

        NSW COVID restrictions return: What you can and cannot do

        premium_icon NSW COVID restrictions return: What you can and cannot do

        Health Coronavirus NSW restrictions return: What you can and cannot do

        $6.5M project to solve Grafton’s bypass blues

        premium_icon $6.5M project to solve Grafton’s bypass blues

        News Work to be open by mid-2021 will make the jewel in Grafton’s crown accessible to...