Postal service to resume in Brooms Head

From July 20 the office of Brooms Head Caravan Park will also be the town's post office.

AFTER going eight weeks without a postal service, from Monday the Brooms Head Caravan Park will be the place for local residents to collect and send their mail.

Park manager Wendy Mulligan said the mail is an important service to the residents of Brooms Head.

"There are a lot of elderly and retired people who don't make the trip into Maclean daily, so to drive into town to pick up their mail was a hassle," she said.

"The mail is a very important service for a lot of people here so it's good that we can help provide it."

Ms Mulligan said a petition that started in the town on the mail delivery service reached Page MP Kevin Hogan, and discussions with Clarence Valley Council and the Australia Post contract manager resulted in the caravan park office taking over the mail service contract.

Residents will be able to pick up and deliver letters and parcels from the office from Monday to Friday.

"It's good that we can offer this support to the community," Ms Mulligan said.