POSTER-GIRL: Dimattia’s hair success that makes locals proud

WITH her salon of 17 years being one of the strongest social media presences in the Clarence Valley, Kerrie DiMattia said it's become a vital part of the business.

"I learn a new skill every day, I learn how to market my business differently," she said. "You can't think like a 55-year old and expect an 18-year-old to sit in your chair.

"That's why it, and my team is so valuable, because they're around that age bracket, and the social media is the way to go. It's everything."

Dimattia & Co owner and creative director Kerrie Dimattia

It is an approach that has seen her work recognised across nationally, and internationally. A recent photo-shoot of local models in the old Grafton Brewery site for a collection titled "Discarded" landed Ms Dimattia a semi-finalist spot in the international Canadian Contessa Awards.

"The collection is now in 11 magazines in 11 countries, and also one of the other photos was picked up by (hair company khairpep) to represent their brand," she said.

"So you don't get a lot better than that."

Ms DiMattia said the shoots were commissioned both for awards - many of which have been postponed this year, and also as a way to get high-quality images to show off their work.

"I think seeing the work go overseas, it gives our customers the feeling that we're recognised further than Grafton," she said.

Images from the Dimattia & Co collection titled "Discarded" – shot by Pixie Bella in the old Grafton brewery site.

"Our clients are really proud of us, and they're really proud of the work we produce. They love to tell people - see the hair on that poster - my hairdresser did that, and it makes them feel like they're part of something bigger."

For her clients, Ms DiMattia said the absolute focus was on customer service, with the health of hair their highest priority.

"We give guarantees and the fact that the health of someone's hair is our highest priority. We look at want clients want, but we also look at what is best for the clients hair - healthy hair is happy hair."

Images from the Dimattia & Co collection titled "Discarded" – shot by Pixie Bella in the old Grafton brewery site.

With COVID closing salons for a period, Ms DiMattia said the run-up to Christmas would look different, with the salon still operating two separate teams of stylists to fit with regulations.

"Christmas will be different as a team because we're so used to being here all at once, so we're learning to adapt," she said.

"That said, there's been some things about the new we work that have brought about really good chances.

"It's really been a year of learning."

