POSTPONED: Yamba Pro-Am the latest casualty of COVID-19

Dean O'Connell on the 18th hole at the Yamba Golf and Country Club during the 2018 Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am.

GOLF: Yamba Golf and Country Club has been forced to make a difficult decision this week, postponing the annual Mi Organics Pro-Am set to start on Saturday.

More than 83 professionals had entered the annual tournament held at the picturesque coastal club but the Queensland state government’s decision to close the border to New South Wales residents left them with no choice.

Ballina golfer Jay Mackenzie playing in the 2019 Yamba Pro-am.

A large number of competitors were set to travel down from Brisbane, the Gold Coast and other regions but were hampered by an enforced 14-day isolation period for Queenslanders returning to the Sunshine State after 1am on Saturday.

There was a great deal of buzz around the tournament that was set to provide the first bit of action since the COVID-19 shutdown but it seems golfers and fans will need to wait a bit longer.

Yamba Golf and Country Club is yet to set a revised date for the Pro-Am.