Have you got a spare $1.6m to buy this piece of Maclean history?
Potential buyers eager to own a piece of Maclean history

Jenna Thompson
16th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A piece of Maclean history in the heart of the riverside CBD is on the market.

The property, located at 253 River Street, Maclean, hit the market late last year with a price guide of $1.6 million.

“It’s only been listed since January 6 but we’ve already had strong interest in it and there’s been a number of potential buyers who have inquired,” Maclean Local Real Estate agent Jenny Betterridge said.

Currently occupied by Stanfords Pharmacy, named after the original owner and Pharmacist, Herb Stanford, the property has been in the same family for generations and trading on this site as a pharmacy for over 50 years.

The Stanfords Pharmacy site is currently up for sale.
Set on a 477m2 block, zoned B2 Local Centre with a floor space of approximately 350 square metres. There are car spaces at the rear of the building for at least 2 small vehicles.

At one stage the building, which was constructed in 2003-2004 was divided and leased as three separate premises. As the floor plan was designed with four separate entries into the building this is an opportunity that could be explored again in the future if need be.

