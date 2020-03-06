Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLASH OF THE TITANS: In 2019 Titans centre Rowan Mansfield is too big to contain during the Northern Rivers Titans and North Coast Bulldogs representative rugby league day at Frank McGuren Field. Photo: Matthew. Elkerton
CLASH OF THE TITANS: In 2019 Titans centre Rowan Mansfield is too big to contain during the Northern Rivers Titans and North Coast Bulldogs representative rugby league day at Frank McGuren Field. Photo: Matthew. Elkerton
Sport

Potential league stars in action at Lismore

Alison Paterson
6th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CLASH of the Titans is on the cards when four Northern Rivers teams take on the Greater Northern Tigers in the crucial Country Championship rugby league games at Crozier Oval in Lismore on Saturday.

The representational teams will be looking to score for honour and glory in the fourth round of the Laurie Daley and Andrew Johns Cup matches.

And first round matches in the Under 23 mens regional championships and Open Women’s regional championship are also set to be thrillers.

Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League academy operations manager, Mark Harrison, said the matches will be a “fantastic opportunity” for players and fans to watch potential stars of the game in action.

“The Titans U16 are playing Tigers in the Andrew Johns Cup,” Harrison said.

“Both U18 teams playing in the Laurie Daley Cup are undefeated, so it really will be a game worth watching.”

The U18s Titans are currently second on the Laurie Daley Cup table while the U16s are in third for the Andrew Johns Cup, and they’re the ones to watch after crushing the Western Rams 18-6 in the 2019 final.

Harrison said the 2020 U18 squad incldued a host of graduates from their premiership-winning Andrew Johns Cup side making the transition to the tougher competition.

“These games will be full on, they are playing for sheep stations,” he said.

“It’s a big opportunity to see the local talent in action playing a great game.”

Harrison said the Titans U23 and women’s teams were also chock-full of potential and ready for their round one matches.

“Both sides are relativley new in comparison to last year with new coached and players,” he said.

He said the Titans women’s match signalled players moving from touch to tackle.

“We appreciate Gold Coast Titans James McCormack who has provided a fantastic development pathway,” he said.

“And Mal Meninga has been on board too.

“I hope we get a good crowd because the games and atmosphere are going to be amazing.”

All four games will also be livesstreamed by NSW Rugby League.

Match schedule:

10am: U16s

11.30am: U18s

12.50pm: Women

2pm: U23

country championship rugby leaguemark harrison crozier field lismore northern rivers sport northern rivers titans sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do this week

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Eight things to do this week

        News Have you got plans this weekend? Check out our guide to what’s happening around the Clarence

        Harwood, United tussle for first LCCA grand final spot

        premium_icon Harwood, United tussle for first LCCA grand final spot

        Cricket Yamba Oval is set to come alive for the grand final qualifier tomorrow

        • 6th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
        Redmen hopefuls ready to try their luck in Casino

        premium_icon Redmen hopefuls ready to try their luck in Casino

        Rugby Union There will be some key positions up for grabs in a big first up test for Grafton...

        IN COURT: Four people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Four people appearing in court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today