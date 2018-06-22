'Potential to be bigger and better'

Organic Matters owner Mike Smith, coordinator of the 2016 'Feast In The Field' with a meal prepared by Leche Cafe.

WHEN Organic Matters Foundation hold their final Yamba Farmers Market, director Mike Smith said they know they've left a successful legacy.

Clarence Valley Council have advertised for expressions of interest to run the Yamba Farmers Markets following the Foundation's decision to end their involvement with the markets.

"We're pretty proud of what we've achieved over the last few years,” Mr Smith said.

"(To transform it) from what it was to what it is now.

"We built the markets up, it's something on the calendar people do seek out.”

Mr Smith said that is what the Organic Matters Foundation is all about, running events for the local community.

However, following a few issues with council and recently taking on the ownership of the Harwood Hotel, Mr Smith said they just don't have the time to continue operating the market.

But he said the market has huge potential for the future.

"There is potential for a bigger market, it just needs the council's support to grow,” he said.

Part of running the market for the Foundation was to ensure the integrity of the markets remained high.

"It's still a farmers market, you can be 100 per cent guaranteed that the produce has been grown themselves, or it's been through one set of hands,” he said.

"They have to be able to prove that.”

The market are held at Whiting Beach carpark in Yamba every Wednesday morning.

The licence is a three-year licence.

If you are interested in taking on the market, you can find information about the expression of interest at www.tender link/clarence. EOI's close on Friday, July 6. For further information, phone Rachelle Passmore on 66403532.