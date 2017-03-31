Pothole problems on Pacific Highway

CRACKED AND BROKEN: A truck narrowly avoids a large pothole on the Pacific Hwy near Ulmarra.

THE recent heavy downpours have caused havoc on Clarence Valley roads, with a number of large potholes forming along the Pacifc Hwy between Grafton and Maclean.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said six maintenance crews were deployed early yesterday morning repairing potholes on State roads between Ballina and Coffs Harbour.

Due to the damage to the road sustained during the heavy rain on Thursday, motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Hwy at the Yamba turn-off.

"The speed limit has been reduced for about 500m on each side of the interchange to 60kmh on the approach and 40kmh within the damaged areas," the spokesperson said.

"Electronic message signs are in place advising road users of the rough surface and to drive with care.

"There are also a number of potholes which have formed between Tyndale and Tabbimoble as a result of the weather and motorists are asked to reduce speed where necessary and to drive to the conditions."

WATCH: Motorists swerve to dodge potholes: Recent heavy rains have made some stretches of the Pacific Hwy treacherous, with large potholes causing problems for motorists.

The RMS spokesperson said the safety of the public is their top priority, and urged all motorists to use caution when driving on damaged roads.

"Roads and Maritime apologises for any inconvenience and thanks motorists for their patience during this important work," the spokesperson said.

"The State road network will continued to be monitored and repairs prioritised to ensure the safety of all road users."

The RMS spokesperson also advised motorists the Ulmarra and Lawrence ferry services have been closed due to rising levels of the Clarence River.

The spokesperson said the ferries have been moved to a safer location due to the risk of damage from debris to the ferries and their cables, and will take about 24 hours to restore service once the river recedes.