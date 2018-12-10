Potholes and frustration grows along Four Mile Lane

AFTER months of inaction from Clarence Valley Council despite numerous requests for help, residents along Four Mile Lane have been left to wonder what more they can do to get their road fixed.

In March this year Doug Purnell spoke to The Daily Examiner about the disrepair of Four Mile Lane, and warned the potholes were a serious risk to motorists.

More than nine months later, the road is as bad as ever, and Mr Purnell said he has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of action in fixing the problem.

"In the last six months the road has just got worse and worse and worse compared to what it was back in March," Mr Purnell said.

"When it rains it's even worse because all the holes fill up with water and when cars are driving through they can't see it.

"The road is just not up to scratch, and (Clarence Valley) Council should be doing more work to it, they're not spending any money on it, they're brushing us off."

While potholes and deteriorating bitumen is one issue, another resident in the area has also raised health concerns over the unsealed section of the road, where large blumes of dirt and dust is raised whenever a motorist drives past.

"We would like to see the sealed section of Four Mile Ln resealed and the gravel section of the road sealed too to make it safer for everyone that's driving through," Mr Purnell said.

"I've been ringing the council for the last six weeks trying to get something done but I feel like we just keep getting brushed off."