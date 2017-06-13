20°
News

Potholes problems on the road

Jarrard Potter | 13th Jun 2017 3:52 PM
TAKE CARE: A pothole on Pound St in Grafton.
TAKE CARE: A pothole on Pound St in Grafton. Jarrard Potter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROADS and Maritime Services have advised motorists to take care when driving on the Pacific Hwy, with the recent heavy rain causing a number of large potholes to form along the highway.

According to LiveTraffic NSW traffic is affected in both directions between Glenugie to Clarenza with rough surfaces and potholes, while speed restrictions are still in place for road works between Centenary Dr and Swan Ln north of Grafton.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said work has started to repair damage caused by heavy rain on the Pacific Highway between Coffs Harbour and the Queensland border.

"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and keep to the reduced speed limits while repairs are carried out as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

"Electronic message signs are in place along the highway to advise motorists of the rough surface and to slow down in these areas to avoid vehicle damage.

"More rain is forecast in the coming days and the Pacific Highway is at risk of inundation between New Italy and Woodburn and at Chinderah north of Tweed Valley Way.”

Council roads have also been impacted by the heavy rain. Motorists are urged to use caution when travelling on Six Mile Lane, Geregarrow and Coombadjha Rd due to flood damage.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  pacific highway potholes road damage rough surface

Coaldale fire destroys home and its contents

Coaldale fire destroys home and its contents

A HOUSE and its contents have been "totally destroyed" by fire at Coaldale.

UPDATE: Iluka could be isolated for up to 48 hours

Road closed sign on Fairy Bower Road. Photo Chris Ison / Morning Bulletin

Road is now closed, and Iluka could be cut off for at least 24 hours

Bill remembers the floods of years past

Bill Dougherty with his "flood file" of information in front of the Clarence River.

1950 flood one that caught everyone by surprise

Grafton Eisteddfod Schools Day results

All eyes on the conductor as Palmers Island Public School sing in the Small Schools choir section at the Grafton Eisteddfod

Local students put their best foot forward

Local Partners

Dotty's long walk to birthday milestone

IN HER 100 years Yamba resident Dorothy Dunstone has never driven a car or ridden a bicycle.

CHEQUE MATE: Rotary shares proceeds with library

From left, Maclean Rotary president Rex Wiseman, Clarence Valley mayor, Jim Simmons, and Maclean Library assistant, Alison Kelly, flick through the pages of some of the library's collection. Rotary donated $1000 from its annual book sale to the Clarence Regional Library. Many of the books in the sale came from deselected library stock. 8/6/17.

Long history of providing support to regional library continues

Tradies' breakfast for men's health

The new Atkins diet does not require calorie counting or portion control but does require you to track your net carbs.

Grafton Bunnings to host free event next week

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

ADAM West was once kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Clarence River lifestyle like no other

1 Church Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land Nestled in the centre of the river town of Maclean, is a ... $575,000

Nestled in the centre of the river town of Maclean, is a very rare, private, near quarter acre absolute waterfront vacant allotment. The site can provide you with...

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 $749,000

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

A Super Home With A Super Shed

88 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 2 6 $459,000

Situated in a peaceful location, with protected water reserve opposite, this generous sized, two storey, solid brick and tile home will provide endless...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Stone cottage makes for ideal home for singles or couples.

35 Clarence Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $324,000

Whilst there are lots of opportunities to buy homes in Maclean town centre, there are a restricted number of homes that fall into the category that provides...

ORARA RIVER RETREAT

53 Bristol Arms Road, Ramornie 2460

Rural 4 1 4 FASTRAK

It goes without saying that lifestyle properties within 20 minutes of Grafton are always highly sought. Yes, we have a gentle rotation of properties that appease...

MEDICAL ISSUES FORCE SALE - ORARA RIVERFRONT HOME

269 Blackbutt Rd, Kremnos 2460

Rural 3 1 2 HUGE PRICE...

If the rural lifestyle is what you're chasing, you'd best inspect this little gem. The modern three bedroom home sits on 98 acres at Kremnos, about 25 minutes from...

Small house, big dreams?

10 Candole Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 1 Auction

When a family has called a house their home since first built, it's clear that it stands proud. The humble cottage dates back to the early 30's and is still...

Built to last with extra trimmings

25 Whipbird Drive, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 6 $450,000

Driving through Ashby Heights and along the Whipbird Drive rural cul de sac some features will jump out at you. Wow, I have a bit of extra space around me, it's...

Maclean Home with Great Views and Northern Aspect

12 Dunoon Crescent, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $454,000

It's the perfect aspect, and for buyers who place value on aspect, this could be one of the most sought after locations in the centre of Maclean Township. For...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!