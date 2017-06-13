Potholes problems on the road

ROADS and Maritime Services have advised motorists to take care when driving on the Pacific Hwy, with the recent heavy rain causing a number of large potholes to form along the highway.

According to LiveTraffic NSW traffic is affected in both directions between Glenugie to Clarenza with rough surfaces and potholes, while speed restrictions are still in place for road works between Centenary Dr and Swan Ln north of Grafton.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said work has started to repair damage caused by heavy rain on the Pacific Highway between Coffs Harbour and the Queensland border.

"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and keep to the reduced speed limits while repairs are carried out as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

"Electronic message signs are in place along the highway to advise motorists of the rough surface and to slow down in these areas to avoid vehicle damage.

"More rain is forecast in the coming days and the Pacific Highway is at risk of inundation between New Italy and Woodburn and at Chinderah north of Tweed Valley Way.”

Council roads have also been impacted by the heavy rain. Motorists are urged to use caution when travelling on Six Mile Lane, Geregarrow and Coombadjha Rd due to flood damage.