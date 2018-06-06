Potholes to be fixed sometime

The infamous pothole that keeps reappearing near BP and McAuley Catholic College.

THERE is light at the end of the tunnel for those who have wanted potholes fixed located on Hennessy Drive and BP Tornik.

At the end of last week, the pothole located on Hennessy Drive causing problems for McAuley Catholic College students was fixed by Clarence Valley Council.

But, it might be a while before the pothole near BP Tornik is fixed as the council looks for a longer term solution.

A spokesperson for Clarence Valley Council has said there wasn't a set date for the pothole near BP Tornik to be fixed but they believed there were underlying structural problems with the base there.

If they fix it they suspect it will fail again so they are looking for a longer term solution.

Members of the community have said this pothole has made an appearance on and off for a couple of years, with the area located next to a popular truck stop and used by heavy vehicles regularly.

In some areas the pothole is several centimetres deep, and as it is quite large it is almost impossible to dodge when driving on the road.