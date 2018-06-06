Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The infamous pothole that keeps reappearing near BP and McAuley Catholic College.
The infamous pothole that keeps reappearing near BP and McAuley Catholic College. Ebony Stansfield
News

Potholes to be fixed sometime

6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

THERE is light at the end of the tunnel for those who have wanted potholes fixed located on Hennessy Drive and BP Tornik.

At the end of last week, the pothole located on Hennessy Drive causing problems for McAuley Catholic College students was fixed by Clarence Valley Council.

But, it might be a while before the pothole near BP Tornik is fixed as the council looks for a longer term solution.

A spokesperson for Clarence Valley Council has said there wasn't a set date for the pothole near BP Tornik to be fixed but they believed there were underlying structural problems with the base there.

If they fix it they suspect it will fail again so they are looking for a longer term solution.

Members of the community have said this pothole has made an appearance on and off for a couple of years, with the area located next to a popular truck stop and used by heavy vehicles regularly.

In some areas the pothole is several centimetres deep, and as it is quite large it is almost impossible to dodge when driving on the road.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'Who's rescuing the rescuers?' Rescue vet's plea for help

    premium_icon 'Who's rescuing the rescuers?' Rescue vet's plea for help

    Politics Former rescue head calls for better protection for paramedics

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash charges

    premium_icon Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash charges

    News Passenger died in crash after car was travelling up to 150km/h

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Dirtgirl launches free plastic bag detox program

    Dirtgirl launches free plastic bag detox program

    News Valley's favourite eco-warrior pushing to see less plastic use

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Stitches won't stop young sports star

    premium_icon Stitches won't stop young sports star

    Rugby League South High footy player takes junior award

    • 6th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners