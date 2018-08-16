Potter plays his part in World Cup wonder

Sean Potter said the trip to Russia was an amazing experience

FOOTBALL: WHILE most of us watched the 2018 FIFA World Cup from pubs, clubs and lounge rooms, Maclean Bobcat Sean Potter went a step further.

Sean and a friend decided to make the trek to Russia in June to immerse themselves in the spirit and excitement of the world game.

"I went to the last World Cup in Brazil and my mate and I had an awesome time over there so when Australia qualified for this one, we thought 'let's do it' and booked our plane tickets shortly after," he said.

Sean said their first taste of the 2018 World Cup started on the plane.

"The flight into Russia was full of soccer fans from all different countries. It was such a cool thing experience," he said.

When Sean and his mate finally landed in Kazan, one of the oldest cities in Russia which played host to the Australian Socceroos, he admitted they didn't know what to expect.

"Once we left the terminal, the language was the first thing. It was other worldly," he said.

"The old-school cars were interesting. They were a type of Lada, which I think was the economical car of the time, yet they've lasted pretty well."

Despite the culture shock, Sean said the event was well organised to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of fans that descended on the host nation.

"Fortunately, there were a heap of volunteers ready to help us out from the moment we stepped outside the terminal," Potter said.

"They were everywhere around the tourists areas, always keen to help out and meet new people.

"It must have been school holidays or something because the volunteers were all students who were keen to practise their English."

While the Socceroos didn't get make it beyond the pool stage, Sean said fans at the games weren't too concerned.

"It's not just about the score, it's about the whole atmosphere," he said.

"One of the best things about the World Cup is that everyone from every country comes together for this one major event.

"It's an amazing experience being able to meet all kinds of people and swap shirts."

In addition to the Australia games, Sean watched Columbia take on Japan and Argentina play Nigeria.

"The Argentine fans are crazy," he said.

"There were about 50,000 of them in St Petersburg and the whole game they didn't stop cheering, standing up, jumping and chanting.

"When we went to Saransk to see the Columbia v Japan game, there were like 35,000 Columbian fans in town. They made up about a quarter of the population."

With the next World Cup four short years away, Sean has yet to decide if he will go a third time.

"It's happening in Qatar so I have yet to decide if I can handle the 50-degree heat," he said.

"I've got four years to decide so we'll see what happens."