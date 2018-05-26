Pound fees too much for kids to get back their beloved cat

Maroochydore family Lorain McElligott and her children Takarli, 11 and Tarson, 7, want their cat Tiger Lily back from the pound but say the fee is too much.

A COAST family longing for its feline friend says a hefty fee is frustrating their reunification.

Maroochydore mum Lorain McElligott said her childrens' pet Tiger Lily went missing on May 15.

A note in their letterbox eight days later advised them the cat had wandered into the Maroochydore Community Centre and had been taken to Tanawha for a vet check and to be handed into the pound.

Ms McElligott said the cat was microchipped, desexed and registered, but not with Sunshine Coast Council.

She said it had previously been living in the Pine Rivers Council and she had tried unsuccessfully to change the registration over.

The microchip had also not worked.

She said the council was seeking more than $500 in fees to return the cat.

It included a $243 unregistered animal release fee and a $43 daily fee for animal care.

Mrs McElligott said she could not afford $50, let alone $500.

"It's not really our fault the microchip is not working," Ms McElligott said.

"The children would like a real act of kindness by the council to immediately return the cat to its rightful owners."

A Sunshine Coast Council spokeswoman said the council had offered to connect the cat's owner with community groups who may be able to provide her with assistance.

"Unfortunately, there are times when a pet does roam and when this happens, council offers a first-release free from the pound for cats and dogs that are registered," the spokeswoman said.

"When an animal is found, council will exhaust all options to try and reunite the pet with its owner.

"However, where an owner's contact details are not up to date, a microchip has not been correctly registered, an animal has no identification or is not registered with council, there is no option but to wait for the owner to make contact before return of the animal can be arranged."

She said fees associated with impounding and caring for the cat were to ensure other ratepayers were not impacted by the animal.