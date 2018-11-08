Pound St still open for business

DETOUR: Clarence Valley Council wants to remind people to support businesses impacted by road works for the new Grafton bridge.

AS CONSTRUCTION continues on the new Grafton bridge, Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons has issued a call-out for shoppers to make an effort and show support for businesses affected by road closures and detours.

Cr Simmons said some businesses along Pound St were feeling the pinch due to part-road closures and construction works outside their premises, and he had been told by one of the businesses it was having to lay off some long-term staff because of the disruptions the work had caused.

"Vehicle and foot traffic in this area has slowed a lot and I would just like to remind people these businesses are open,” he said.

"They are finding it a bit tough at the moment through no fault of their own and I'd just like people to keep them in mind.”

Cr Simmons said while Grafton will benefit from the new bridge in the long run, the construction was taking a toll in the short term.

"This work is for the public good and most of the community will benefit from it, so it would be good if people could help these businesses through until construction is complete,” Cr Simmons said.

"Shoppers don't need to preference them above other businesses, but nor should they strike them off their list because access isn't as easy as it was once.

"Either later this year or sometime early in the new year work will move into South Grafton and businesses there will be similarly affected.

"I encourage customers to show similar support there.

"I would hate to see any close.”

Cr Simmons said the second Grafton bridge was being managed by the Roads and Maritime Services and contractor, Fulton Hogan and he encouraged people affected by access issues to contact them for assistance.