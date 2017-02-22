Pound throws a bone to dog owners

Shirley Shoebridge from the Clarence Valley Council Pound getting ready to throw the ball for Rosie.

PROTECTING your pooch is the number one priority for many pet owners, but with the outbreak of parvo virus in the Clarence Valley, it might have become more difficult for some.

Animal Control Officer Shirley Shoebridge said the Clarence Valley Council Animal Pound are hoping to help those who might not be able to afford to vaccinate their dog with their reduced price vaccination and microchipping day on March 4.

"It's extremely important to vaccinate, it protects your animal. Without them being vaccinated, they don't stand a chance against a disease like parvo,” Shirley Shoebridge

"We do hear a lot that people can't afford to do it, so it's to help out those who do struggle.

"We want to encourage more people to vaccinate and microchip their pets.”

Parvo virus is a debilitating disease that only affects dogs but can be passed on just by one dog walking over an area where and infected dog has walked. The disease can also be transferred on the on shoes and tyres.

Ms Shoebridge warned that vaccination didn't always mean your dog is safe.

"Some dogs who are vaccinated could still possible contract the disease, it's not highly likely, but it is possible,” she said.

It was more likely this would occur if the dog had other underlying health issues Ms Shoebridge said.

The pound will be open from 9am to 1pm on March 4 and will only vaccinate and microchip your dog if you have an appointment. To get the cheap vaccination, you must microchip your dog on the day.

Vaccination and microchip will cost $72.70 and microchipping only will cost $28.70.

They will only be able to accept card payments on the day.

To book, contact the pound on 6642 5689.