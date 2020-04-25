LOOKING BACK: Prisoner of War remembers the good times

The Daily Examiner is taking a look back at some of the top ANZAC stories from the past decade. This story was originally published in April, 2015.

HIS cheeky grin has appeared in the pages of The Daily Examiner many times before, so it was only fitting we caught up with the Clarence Valley's only remaining Prisoner of War on the centenary of Anzac Day.

For Clifford Lowien, of Yamba, Saturday was a milestone not many of his era are still alive to experience.

"You get all sorts of feelings," Mr Lowien said.

"You think of all your old mates - I'm one of the only ones left now - and of the good and bad times."

Memories of playing 2up, drinking beer and of course the dancing Chinese women fall into the good category.

And it's hard to put into words what makes the 'bad' list of someone who spent years under the orders of the Japanese, living on weavel-laden rice and in conditions of what nightmares are made of.

"All the time I think of the bad stuff," Mr Lowien said.

HONOUR: Clifford Lowien (front middle) with his family and friends, (from left) daughter-in-law Karen Lowien, son Jeff Lowien, friend Norm Ratjens, daughter Wendy Howard, friend Laurel Ratjens and son-in-law Bruce Howard. Photo Georja Ryan

"That's how I feel today - bloody old," he said.

"And I'm getting pretty thirsty."

Before heading down to the club for a post-service cold one, Mr Lowien's son Jeff told of how proud he felt of his father's contributions in the war.

"I am very proud of what he has done and the other returned servicemen as well, so that we can live the type of life we do," he said.

"Without their dedication and courage, we wouldn't live in this world we do today."

