Powell lands on biggest catch list with massive kingfish

KING CATCH: Iluka angler Justin Powell put in a massive fight to haul in this 15kg kingfish off the Clarence Coast last week. It was just one of many that Powell hauled in on a fishing trip with Yamba Fishing and Charters.

THERE was plenty of activity in the estuaries during the week, but good weather and calmer seas had much improved results come from offshore activities.

With a water temperature around 23 degrees, the surface fish are starting to show in some numbers off Woody Head, but they should improve closer to Christmas.

There continues to be a good run of snapper on both the northern and southern grounds, although the southern grounds had the edge over the northern.

Best snapper for the week, 8.88kg, was taken off Wooli by Ray Pugh from Grafton, with Marq Bilson from Iluka not far behind with one of 8.5kg taken off Woody Head.

From the southside, Riley Dawson of Minnie Water scored a pearl perch of 3.2kg off Minnie.

To the north, Justin Powell of Iluka brought in a yellowtail kingfish of 15kg taken on a live yellowtail off Woody, and Ian Turner of Iluka picked up another of 9kg from the same area

A bit wider out, Jordan Andrews of Iluka returned with an amberjack of 3.7kg, one of quite a few on the bite in the area.

Best jewfish for the week was also taken offshore.

Ross Snesby of Woombah pick up his 11kg fish on a blue pilchard while fishing at Black Rock, and Jordan Andrews had a school jewfish of 3.7kg.

The jewfish were also on the bite in the estuary, especially in the deeper water in the vicinity of Browns Rocks, where Graham Cross of St Clair landed one of 7.9kg.

Flathead are still coming in from most of the back channels and in the estuary and the size is improving

as it gets closer to Christmas.

Biggest weighed in was the 5.6kg catch taken by Ross Milligan of Iluka who made his catch in Iluka Bay.

On the other side of the river, Dave Fleming of Yamba fished in Lake Wooloweyah and returned with a fish of 2.35kg.

The Middle Wall appears to be the more popular spot for those targeting bream.

Shane Salers of Yamba returned with one of 1.04kg, while Dianne Scott of Woolgoolga scored one of 450g.

Rada Babic returned to the cooler Browns Rocks area away from Lightning Ridge, continued to find blackfish near the wharf at Goodwood Island. His catch this week was weighed in at 870g.

Shai Hodgson of Brooms head, tried his luck in South Arm and landed a mangrove jack of 2.522kg taken on a live bait.

Anglers are reminded that if they have scored the largest of species in any week, they can claim an attractive certificate from the Grafton office of The Daily Examiner at 55 Fitzroy St, to mark the event.