Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #27-30

30. Desan Padayachee

Power No.30: Desan Padayachee : The South African-born, former Queenslander Desan Padayachee is now our ‘host with the most’ having emceed almost all of the Clarence’s holy grail of events.

NO. 30 Desan Padayachee. Adam Hourigan

THE voice of Jacaranda and Grafton's town crier are just a few of the monikers Desan Padayachee has added to his CV since he arrived in the Clarence around five years ago.

The South African-born, former Queenslander is now our 'host with the most' having emceed almost all of the Clarence's holy grail of events, his distinctive delivery adding an element of showbiz usually relegated to the stages of major cities and centres.

Desan's comedic timing, presentation skills and stage presence is a coup for the Clarence and the many groups who wasted no time sequestering his talents.

He has also contributed substantially to the thriving theatre scene bringing his extraordinary acting skills to the local stage in many roles over the seasons, from the humorous When Dad Married Fury to classic play Waiting For Godot. His Thespian talents also extend to directing which recently saw his acute skills result in one the finest productions seen in the Clarence with Next to Normal at the Pelican Playhouse. Desan also spreads his theatrical contributions across the river to the Criterion Theatre where is holds the position of the group's president.

Lucky for us the professional drama teacher, actor and burgeoning stand-up comic moved here with his family and when he's not up on stage hosting, acting, or making us laugh, he is working in the community services sector.

29. Jason Kingsley

Power No. 29: Jason Kingsley: Clarence Valley deputy mayor Jason Kingsley runs a business, established a family and pursued a career in local government.

MORE than most Clarence Valley deputy mayor Jason Kingsley likes to steer clear of the limelight.

Despite his best efforts to remain unnoticed he has racked up some impressive results in public life.

A surfing accident rendered him a paraplegic as a teenager, but barely slowed his life's trajectory.

He runs a business, has established a family and pursued a career in local government, mostly working behind the scenes.

One of his key successes has been as an advocate on the council to ensure disability access is front of mind in decision making in the region.

He has just been voted in for a second term as deputy mayor taking a more public role than is normal for him to establish a leadership team with Mayor Jim Simmons that unifies the two key population centres in the region.

28. Sue Hughes

Power No. 28: Sue Hughes: Sue Hughes is a former Clarence Valley councillor of eight years and long-time president of the Yamba Chamber of Commerce

IN LATE 2016 former Clarence Valley councillor Sue Hughes was at a cross roads after experiencing voter rejection in the local government elections.

Although a councillor for eight years and a long-time president of the Yamba Chamber of Commerce she still felt she had unfinished business.

Uncertain about what to do, Ms Hughes took a break in private enterprise, but has now found herself again, as a champion for one of the most important issues confronting her region, mental health services.

The formation of Our Healthy Clarence early in 2017 could have been made for someone with Ms Hughes' set of skills and motivations.

In October 2017 she took on the role of project co-ordinator for the organisation which included engaging with the community and other agencies to promote its aims.

In November NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was in Grafton to award Our Healthy Clarence and Clarence Youth Action with Premiers awards for their valuable work in the community.

27. Gina Lopez

Power No. 27: Gina Lopez: Newly elected president of the Yamba Chamber of Commerce Gina Lopez first came to attention locally when she championed the EcoBag movement in 2014.

THE NEW president of the Yamba Chamber of Commerce has not left her social conscience at home just because she's heading up a business group.

In fact, one of the reasons Ms Lopez has for taking on the role, is she sees an increasing need for environmentally aware people to be in key decision making roles.

Ms Lopez first came to attention locally when she championed the EcoBag movement in 2014, securing the support of many local businesses as the campaign to reduce the amount of plastic finiding its way into the environment began to take shape.

The concept has proved so successful Australia's major super market chains no longer have single-use plastic bags available.

The Yamba Chamber of Commerce has embraced Ms Lopez's visions since it elected her unnopposed to the presidency in October.

In true 21st Century fashion she has brought a strong suite of business skills and experience to the job as well as her passion for improving the environment

29. Jason Kingsley. Caitlan Charles

28. Sue Hughes. Adam Hourigan