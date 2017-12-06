POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 19-22

Today we continue our reveal of the Power 30 - The Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley, with places 19-22.

22. Danny Young

Power No.22: Danny Young: Danny and wife Jilly's factory-cafe would not look out of place in an international city.

IF YOU'RE a Clarence coffee aficionado, then chances are you have consumed a few Boteros since the Maclean-based business began crafting its signature brews in 2009/2010.

But you certainly don't have to be in the Valley to indulge in a cup of the custom-roasted, fair-trade blends developed by its entrepreneurial founder Danny Young.

In fact you can be just about anywhere in the country where good coffee is king and you will see the brand's distinctive moniker.

The Harwood Island kid's vision for creating the best coffee he could roast is now a nationally recognised challenger in a very competitive field.

Danny and his wife Jilly, who has her own line of specialist teas, have created the business from scratch which now employs a sizeable team of loyal, passionate staff.

Danny's factory/cafe would not look out of place in an international city but, instead, a river town of 2600 is the home of the burgeoning business operation. The Botero brand has broadened its appeal to include superior dining experiences and a commanding presence in a signature store in Brisbane city's Adelaide Street.

21: Bob and Judith Little

Power No.21: Bob and Judith Little: Their much-loved motto We Pack, We Carry, We Care is no token promise to its customers.

NOT many people think, "Oh, I can't wait to go food shopping", when the inevitable trip to the supermarket comes around. But if you live in Maclean, it's understandable if you do, thanks to Bob and Judith Little.

The husband and wife team are behind Australia's "friendliest" supermarkets, or at least that's the theme running through the many titles SPAR Supermarket Maclean has claimed since the mid-80s under the Littles' tenure.

Their business has been responsible for training thousands of Lower Clarence kids in customer service while instilling strong work ethics. Their much-loved motto We Pack, We Carry, We Care is no token promise to its customers.

The historical business still holds the title of Australia's longest continually running grocery store (established 1883) and is also a powerhouse when it comes to supporting the community in which it operates.

In a country where two supermarket giants have the monopoly, SPAR Maclean is still standing tall.

20: Dr Sam Martin

Power No.20: Dr Sam Martin: The orthopedic surgeon has more than made up for that since he arrived in 2011.

GIVEN Dr Sam Martin initially didn't plan to base himself in the Clarence, the orthopaedic surgeon has more than made up for that since he arrived in 2011.

After missing out on the Lismore job he had his heart set on, he accepted a position at Grafton Base, the first specialist in his field to be appointed.

Dr Martin found himself in awe of the place so much so when our northern neighbours came calling again later with that same job offer, he turned it down.

Now the good doctor has big plans for the place: the development of a specialist centre and private hospital adjacent to the Grafton Base Hospital, an ambitious project that will provide private health care options never seen on this scale for the residents of the Clarence.

While he's not working on that project, he is pioneering knee reconstruction surgery through his ground- breaking, innovative techniques. His vision brings much-needed clout to a regional centre that lacks the specialists you generally only find north and south of the Clarence.

19. Michael Beattie

Power No.19: Michael Beattie: In the past five years, Michael Beattie has turned around the fortunes of Clarence River Jockey Club

"WE'RE well and truly back," Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer Michael Beattie said after watching Mr O'ceirin win the 100th Grafton Cup in 2013.

That simple statement reflected Mr Beattie's ambition when offered a chance to return to Grafton to head up the CRJC and to ensure the July Racing Carnival shored up its reputation as the premier country racing carnival.

He was a man on a mission as he searched for ways to overcome dwindling crowds and the reluctance of the big-name trainers to nominate horses for the carnival.

Five years into his return Mr Beattie continues to work on the deceptively simple formula that ensures July Carnival success. Using all the considerable contacts he has gathered in a lifetime in the racing industry he is able to attract the best horses, trainers and jockeys to ensure crowds get the best racing action.

