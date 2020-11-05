POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2020

The Power 30 countdown of Clarence Valley's Most Influential People in 2020 starts Monday, December 14 with No.1 announced on Tuesday, December 22.

HERE it is, the full list of every person who made it onto the Power 30 countdown of Clarence Valley's most influential people this year.

No.1 - Teachers

No.2 - Hayley Talbot

No.3 - Chris Gulaptis

No.4 - COVID frontline workers

No.5 - Debrah Novak

No.6 - Daniel Kelly

No.7 - Kevin Hogan

No.8 - Mark Blackadder

No.9 - Georgia Foster-Eyles

No.10 - Maclean Community

No.11 - Ashley Lindsay

No.12 - Clarence Correctional Centre

No.13 - John and Joanne Baker (Blaze Aid)

No.14 - Bianca Monaghan

No.15 - Richie Williamson

No.16 - Michael Beattie

No.17 - Ross Roberts

No.18 - Bill Collingburn

No.19 - Jim Bindon

No.20 - Dan Madden

No.21 - Pacific Highway

No.22 - John and Ann McLean

No.23 - Duncan McKimm

No.24 - Tim Ryan

No.25 - Alison Tomlinson

No.26 - Sanctus Brewery

No.27 - Rod Watters

No.28 - Ray and Edwina Cameron (The Peach Farm)

No.29 - Salvation Army

No.30 - Ron Bell and Des Harvey

1. TEACHERS

WHEN COVID hit, one of the first questions people raised was will what happen to our children?

Are they immune? How do you get a five-year-old to social distance? Are schools safe?

At the front line were our teachers, who had to face these new challenges with resolve and tenacity, and themselves learn quickly.

Across the community, educators of all ilks, from high school primary school, childcare, dance, music and sport all had to make quick changes to adjust to the new normal.

But the biggest change for most people with school-aged children centred around how their kids would maintain their mapped out education, and could it be done from home?

The answer was yes.

Westlawn Public School principal Sandra Armstrong locks the doors on the last day of term for 2020



"None of us have ever worked in a situation like this before, and schools are organised, where planning happens and plans are carried out, and we pride ourselves on that," Westlawn Public School principal Sandra Armstrong said.

"(COVID) meant that plans changed, at times daily, and mostly weekly, and we really had to dig deep to see how flexible we could be."

"I suppose the biggest impact was when we realised we had to take learning from face-to-face, which has been done for many years, and move to online learning."

A systemic change of teaching methods and technology could have been the product of two years work, testing, professional development and assessment in a normal situation.

"We had two weeks," Ms Armstrong recalls.

"But in those two weeks, what happened was quite astonishing."

"I think schools are pretty good at problem solving - teachers are creative people.

"We have a saying in education, 'it's when you struggle, that's when you learn'. It's when you have that problem to solve, and there's been so much learning."

"But we got it done, we feel like it was very successful, and speaking to other colleagues they feel the same.

"I'm pretty proud, really proud actually, " she said. "Anyone can deal with the good, but it's how you deal with the difficult.

"It's all about mindset."

2. HAYLEY TALBOT

Hayley Talbot has worked in law, fashion, marketing and is currently operations manager for a national camping company.

She runs her own business Blanc Space in Yamba with husband Mick (who also ran marketing for an international surf brand), and the couple have two children together. Hayley has kayaked solo down the entire length of the Clarence River, and has had a music recording contract.

But that's not even beginning to address what was on her list of achievements in 2020 to justify being ranked number two in The Daily Examiner's Power 30 countdown of the most influential people in the Clarence Valley in 2020.

It's another long list of inspiring young leaders, a bushfire recovery project, environmental and community advocacy and an incredible fitness feat in the depths of the COVID lockdown.

Hayley Talbot in her co-working space Blanc Space



This year so far?

January saw her give a keynote at The Women's College at the University of Sydney for 20 young female student leaders. "That was pretty special" she said.

In February, in the wake of the devastating Black Summer bushfires that ravaged the region and surrounded her home at Wooloweyah, in partnership with Saving Our Species, she planted 6000 trees to help create new koala corridors.

Hayley Talbot and volunteers with member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis who announced grant for koala tree planting project near Moroo.

COVID ended Ms Talbot's plans to run across America with some like-minded people. Instead she ran a total of 765km in April, starting with one mile on April 1, and progressively increasing a mile each day, culminating in a 30 mile run at the end of the month.

Ms Talbot also cites the opening of the Blanc Space studio as a highlight, teaming up with international yoga instructor Tashi Eyles.

Ms Talbot is the vice-president of the Yamba Chamber of Commerce, and cites a youth project she and others having been "chipping away" at for the past 18 months as beginning to see fruit. A long-time advocacy for a redesign of the Yamba skate park has been given funding and is undergoing preliminary design in consultation with the community.

She helped promote a recent campaign against mining in the Clarence Valley in collaboration with local environment groups, and has used her reach and social influence to keep the issue at the forefront of the community.

"I'm so grateful to live here - and I went for a surf with my little boy and love to enjoy where I live - nature's a refuge for me, and that's why I'm so passionate about the environment and the threat to the area," she said.

3. CHRIS GULAPTIS

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

Despite the challenges faced from the international pandemic, Mr Gulaptis has managed to compile an impressive checklist of major projects and announcements.

This year saw the opening of Grafton Base Hospital's $17.5 million Ambulatory Care Centre, and funding committed to the major redevelopment of Grafton Base Hospital.

One of the largest prison's in the southern hemisphere also officially opened outside Grafton, with the $800 million Clarence Correctional Centre opening in July, which will eventually house 1700 inmates.

The Pacific Highway dual carriageway upgrade from Hexham to the Queensland border was completed in Mr Gulaptis' electorate.

The Grafton Regional Gallery $7.6 million upgrade also reached completion, and countless over grants and programs were funded in 2020 under Mr Gulaptis' watch.

While providing for his local electorate is one thing, Mr Gulaptis also had an influence on state politics on his stand over the so called "Koala SEPP", threatening to make a move to the crossbench over the Koala Habitat Protection State Environment Planning Policy (known as a SEPP), which would have increased the number of species that trigger koala checks and ­restrictions on land use activities from 10 to 123, and ­expanded the responsibility of landholders to conduct time- consuming and costly koala assessments on private land.

"At the end of the day it was proved that the (Koala SEPP) policy wasn't the right policy to protect koalas and it created a significant impost on rural land owners," he said.

"I think the best outcome was that we revert back to the original SEPP 44 and review it next year and come up with a policy that actually does protect koalas but doesn't impose unnecessary restrictions on those industries that haven't impact on the koala species."

4. COVID-19 FRONTLINE WORKERS

JUST as Rural Fire Service volunteers were thrust onto the frontline of saving Australian lives in 2019, we put our faith and trust in our workers in the health, aged care and emergency services sectors as a pandemic sweeped the globe in 2020.

Few could have predicted the 12 months we have just experienced, and when many in the Clarence Valley lost their jobs overnight as lockdowns took hold, hundreds of others suddenly found themselves on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

Doctors, nurses, cleaners, social workers, supermarket cashiers, policemen and paramedics were among those who turned up to work every day in an eerie, alien environment to keep the community safe and the economy turning, all the while putting themselves at a greater risk of exposure to the virus.

Travis Armstrong stood between symptomatic members of the public and community transmission as coordinator of the Grafton Base Hospital COVID-19 respiratory clinic.

From Northern NSW Local Health District personnel relaying concise, up-to-the-minute health advice and statistics to local media outlets, to police enforcing social distancing rules and aged care facilities limiting visitation, our frontline workers ensured we were able to successfully flatten the curve and minimise time spent in lockdowns with harsh restrictions imposed.

Perhaps the only factor that kept COVID-19 frontline workers in the Clarence Valley from the top spot in 2020 was fortunate circumstance. Fortunate to have leaders who first and foremost communicated the truth and built trust, and a favourable geography with wide open spaces and low population density.

The Clarence Valley was one of the safest places in the world in 2020 in terms of contracting coronavirus, with only eight total cases in the 2460, 2462, 2463, 2464, 2465 and 2466 postcodes, and zero deaths.

But importantly, our frontline workers were at the ready should the pandemic hit hard. The first dedicated COVID-19 respiratory clinic opened in Grafton on March 24, and another opened in Yamba in early May.

Testing rates have resurged in the past week as a cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches puts the state on high alert, and as we head into the New Year once again entering uncertain times, we will rely on our frontline health workers as much as ever in 2021.

5. DEBRAH NOVAK

Debrah Novak has worn many hats in her 35 years living in the Clarence Valley. From photojournalist for the Daily Examiner, Clarence Valley councillor, Our Healthy Clarence committee member, to the driving force behind promoting our region's food producers, it's evident her passion lies in community advocacy.

Yamba Farmers and Growers Market co-ordinator Debrah Novak with some of the items available for people at the markets.



With a passion for local agribusiness, Ms Novak is chair of Clarence Valley Food Inc and, in recent years took over the running of the Yamba Farmers Market and the Grafton Twilight Markets, both of which have made leaps and bounds in promoting and supporting the region's food producers.

Now in her fourth year as a Clarence Valley councillor, Ms Novak is known for standing up for her community without hesitation.

In June this year Ms Novak caused a stir when councilors agreed to give Regional Express more financial assistance. She sensationally called for the airline to "pull their finger out" and, as a result, REX ceased flying to the Clarence Valley and demanded a public apology from Ms Novak.

However, Ms Novak stood firm, seeking legal advice which saw an extraordinary meeting that required her to issue the apology, scrapped.

Motivated by the need to represent women and an independent political voice, she has stood as an Independent in the state seat of Clarence on two occasions.

This year, she received a nomination for Women in Local Government for her continued leadership and proactive voice for the community.

"I'm happy and comfortable sitting at the coalface to enact change in our community."

6. DANIEL KELLY

THE real estate market has undergone some massive changes this year, but one person's face seems to radiate the strength of that market shows post COVID.

Ray White Yamba principal Daniel Kelly's has a strong local and social media presence in the Lower Clarence real estate market, and with the local market selling at strength, his success stories are well documented.

$1M VIEW: From high seas to high above Maclean

Yamba's waterfront icon goes under the hammer

Historic riverfront home sells before auction

Victorian couple pay $2.6m for Yamba holiday hideaway

"The last quarter of this year has been phenomenal," he said.

"There's a real hunger for buyers from all over the country, and there's a genuine desire from people moving from metropolitan areas.

"I think this year's taught us how valuable a home really is."

Ray White Yamba Daniel Kelly

Mr Kelly has a string of awards and achievements over his career, including being placed as one of the top two per cent in the Ray White Group internationally.

With the decline of print advertising, Mr Kelly said Ray White Yamba's advanced standing in online and social media had served them well now and into the future.

"It's very much expected that you have a very strong online presence, and it's something we've worked really hard on," he said.

7. KEVIN HOGAN

The newly appointed Assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister, NSW Nationals MP Kevin Hogan in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage

The Federal Government's response to the pandemic was swift and its economic impacts harsh, and among it all our man in Canberra Kevin Hogan was in the thick of it.

Mr Hogan was one of a few Members of Parliament on hand to rush through $84 billion in financial support in March when many other politicians were unable to return to Canberra.

Since then Mr Hogan was on hand to support businesses across the Page electorate, offering up his own Facebook page to help promote local businesses and spruiking the JobKeeper and JobSeeker packages.

He was also vocal on the issue of the Queensland border closure, an issue that had massive ramifications for his northern NSW electorate.

Page MP Kevin Hogan with part of the ceremonial ribbon for the completion of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway Upgrade.

Then there was the infrastructure, and while it was decades in the making Mr Hogan can claim some credit to being the Member of Parliament when the Pacific Highway project was finally completed, with the final section opening in December marking continuous dual carriageway from Hexham to the Queensland border.

8. MARK BLACKADDER

Grafton Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder takes out the number eight spot for continuing the momentum built by his first year at the helm, and he said rather than focus on the negative of the COVID enforced break, they took it as an opportunity.

"There was a massive momentum from 2019 coming into this year, and a lot more support," he said.

"People wanted to be involved, and with a new committee it gave us an opportunity."

Mr Blackadder said the break gave the group the opportunity to get out in the community and talk to the businesses, something for which there hadn't been time to do previously.

Mark Blackadder, Jacaranda Festival Manager and 2019 Power 30 People's Choice winner

"We interacted with 68 business who contributed to the Go Purple campaign," he said.

"We also had a collaboration with Clarence Valley Directory, which provided the Go Local First national campaign … and that resulted in a post to eight million people on australia.com with thousands of thousands of interactions worldwide."

The committee took the time to apply for grants, of which they've now received more than $100,000 putting them in a good position.

The most recent grant will go towards the purchase of a massive 900 sqm marquee for Market Square, and along with the ownership of 600 chairs and tables, the festival will provide a better experience for crowds, will be able to hire the equipment to create a new income stream, instead of paying hire costs.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder admire the jacarandas at Market Square in Grafton on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner

"We are in a cashflow position like we've never been," Mr Blackadder said. "It was a risk last year, but if we didn't spend the money, we wouldn't have the support we have now."

The support extended to a sponsorship by the Saraton Theatre for the Jacaranda shop, which despite there being no festival, made just as many sales as last year.

"We really have to thank all the volunteers and people who worked to make that happen, and keep it open," Mr Blackadder said.

"We'd also like to thank the premier for putting up a purple umbrella - we can't keep up with the sales."

9. GEORGIA FOSTER EYLES

When bushfire roared through Nymboida on November 8 last year, it destroyed homes and lives, and left both the landscape and locals deeply scarred.

But it lit a flame in Georgia Foster Eyles that still burns brightly.

Almost immediately after the blaze, the young mother stepped up as the unofficial recovery co-ordinator, spending much of her time helping others who had lost everything and were too shell-shocked to know what to do.

More than 80 houses were incinerated in the small Clarence Valley town of 300 people. However, Georgia's calm leadership has no doubt helped her community through their darkest days.

Just one day after the fire, she launched the Facebook page Nymboida Fire Survivors and Info, initially as a hub for people to let others know they were safe. From there, Georgia started liaising with charity groups and nearby community hubs, which were inundated with donations.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian presented Nymboida woman Georgia Foster Eyles with a NSW Government Community Service Award during her visit to the Nymboida Community Hall on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner



Help has slowly reached the town, with charities lending people converted shipping containers and sheds to be used as accommodation. However it could still be years before some people live in permanent homes again.

Recently, Georgia was awarded the Shine Awards Grace winner for 2020 for all her work with the recovery effort. But, forever the modest type, Georgia stresses that she is just one of many people who have put their hand up to help.

10. MACLEAN COMMUNITY

THE power of a community united was never more evident than in the early part of the year, when the Lower Clarence community mobilised in a fight to save what was referred to as the essence of their hospital.

Calling a snap staff meeting at Maclean Hospital, the Northern NSW Local Health District announced that all patients would be looked after in a combined ward on level one, leaving the upstairs floors to be used as surged bed.

Incensed at what they saw as the first steps of closing the hospital, the community outrage spilt forth, with social media lighting up, and at a series of meetings, the community stood shoulder to shoulder with the staff of the hospital to say no.

Former Director of Nursing Maclean Hospital Anne Farrell asks a question at the community information session over Maclean Hospital

The community outrage and mobilisation against the health service was something not seen since the protests against council amalgamation, but unlike that campaign, this one worked.

Weeks after the meetings, the health service scrapped the plans, and instead formed a new community committee headed by former director of nursing Anne Farrell, one of the many voices that had spoken out at the meeting.

"I'm delighted that the community stood up for what they believed in, and I knew Maclean would because the hospital is very precious to them," she said at the time.

11. ASHLEY LINDSAY

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay.



In 2017, Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay was appointed the number one spot on the Clarence Valley's Power 30 list.

Back then, he helped usher in changes in organisation while dealing with the task of restoring financial stability and the public's trust after divisive changes such as the introduction of the special rates variation.

Following the devastating 2019 bushfires, Mr Lindsay was the face of council, visiting fire affected communities such as Nymboida and offering to help wherever he and his fellow councillors could.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay speaks at a community meeting at Nymboida Canoe Centre, which has become a hub for the fire-ravaged community of Nymboida.



Under Mr Lindsay's watch, Clarence Valley Council was highly commended in two categories at the NSW Local Government Professionals Awards, recognised for its communications during the 2019 bushfires, and its work on the Jacaranda Park redevelopment.

In more recent years, Ashley has led the charge for Clarence Valley Council to become fit for the future, navigating tricky financial waters, while also resisting major spends such as the offer to acquire the old Grafton jail.

12. CLARENCE CORRECTIONAL CENTRE

The Clarence Correctional Centre.



IT'S Australia's biggest and most expensive correctional facility and it's right here in the Clarence Valley.

The construction of the 1700-bed facility has made a significant contribution to the Clarence Valley since its first sod turn. Over 1,000 construction jobs and a further 600 operational jobs were created, as well as opening the door to long-term, local economic opportunities through the procurement of a range of goods and services.

READY TO GO: Your first look at Australia's largest jail

Biggest prison in Australia opens at Grafton

99 PHOTOS: Take a tour of Australia's largest prison

Staff bid emotional farewell to old Grafton jail

The first inmates arrived on July 1, the prison population has steadily grown every week and at capacity will house 1000 men and 300 women in maximum security and 400 men in minimum security.

Commissioner of Corrections NSW Peter Severin with Clarence Correctional Centre general manager Glen Scholes.



The Serco-operated facility is expected to inject approximately $560 million to the local economy over the next two decades.

Love it or hate it, the new Clarence Correctional Centre is here to stay and will hopefully boost the region's economy.

13. JOHN & JOANNE BAKER

Blaze Aid Nymboida co-ordinator Joanne Baker has made many lifelong friends while helping the community get back on its feet.



WHEN John and Joanne Baker set off from Melbourne on a road trip around Australia, they didn't expect to suddenly become frontline support for a Clarence Valley community devastated by a bushfire.

After seeing the devastation, the Bakers ditched their road trip to become the registered Blaze Aid co-ordinators for the Nymboida fire recovery effort.

While John was out on the frontline each day, helping rebuild homes, Joanne was on the other frontline, helping to rebuild people. While in the shed, Joanne has made sure everyone who came along got what they needed, be it supplies or simply a place for them to just go and talk.

By providing that extra support, John and Joanne have helped the Nymboida community rise up from the ashes.

14. BIANCA MONAGHAN

Bianca Monaghan

This is not the first time Bianca Monaghan has earned a place in the Power 30 list.

From running a successful indigenous children's clothing line to bringing the language and culture of Bundjalung Country back into classrooms, Bianca is the epitome of contemporary indigenous Australia who continues to challenge the mainstream.

In 2018, Bianca was part of the Tidda Queens Dinner, an empowering event that saw indigenous women and elders from across the Clarence come together to honour one another and pay their respects to the women who paved the way for the next generation.

Bianca Monaghan with her nan.



Earlier this year, while filming on location, Bianca raised the alarm on the alleged theft of water from a shallow creek outside of Baryulgil and the damaging impact it was having on local waterways.

More recently, she helped immortalise the walls of Toast Espresso in Grafton with a mural that tells the story of how the three Nations are connected by the Clarence River.

15. RICHIE WILLIAMSON

2GF presenter Richie Williamson launched the Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal on Monday, 25th November, 2019.

Clarence Valley's mayor from 2008 to 2016, Richie Williamson is the longest serving councillor on the current team, who continue to lean heavily on his experience and influence.

Cr Williamson is yet to indicate whether he will stand for re-election in 2021, suggesting broader political ambitions could be on the horizon, and a rise up this list beckons.

Clarence Valley councillor Richie Williamson looked right at home alongside NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in Grafton on Monday, 26th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner



In the Clarence Valley community Cr Williamson's popularity is second to none and 12 months ago the 2GF radio presenter used his rapport and affable nature to great effect, when he galvanised the whole community to display an unprecedented outpouring of generosity for the Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal.

FIRE APPEAL: Help cheer up those hit by disaster

Gifts keep flooding in for Clarence Xmas Bushfire Appeal

Organisers overwhelmed by huge response to bushfire appeal

The appeal was Williamson's brainchild, and grew to include multiple drop-off points in Grafton, Yamba and Maclean for donations of non-perishable food items, unwrapped Christmas gifts and dignity bags.

The Salvation Army in Grafton and Maclean came on board to deliver no less than eight truckloads of Christmas gifts to Clarence Valley bushfire victims.

L-R: Salvation Army officer Judy Salter with Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal organisers GDSC CEO Nathan Whiteside, 2GF presenter Richie Williamson and Daily Examiner editor Bill North.

Meanwhile today marks a milestone moment for Richie, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian join a political throng at New Italy to celebrate the competion of the Pacific Highway dual-carriageway upgrade.

Cr Williamson has been the chair of the Pacific Highway Taskforce, a group made up of all councils linked by the Pacific Highway and formed in 2005 with the sole purpose to secure funding for the upgrade following years of failed political promises by successive governments.

16. MICHAEL BEATTIE

Clarence River Jockey Club CEO Michael Beattie is interviewed on Sky Racing at the Grafton races.

When just about everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic including the world of sport, the racing industry soldiered on.

Locally the Clarence River Jockey Club played its part in Racing NSW's successful bid to keep the industry on the track, implementing rigorous health and safety protocols.

Led by CEO Michael Beattie, who had previous experience dealing with pandemics as part of the harness racing industry during equine influenza in 2007-08, the CRJC was also the first non-metropolitan club to welcome owners and the general public back to the track for its July Racing Carnival, with up to 600 people able to enjoy the Grafton Cup and Ramornie Handicap race days.

July racing carnival to get a crowd

How the July Racing Carnival kicked off under COVID-19

Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer and horse owner Michael Beattie with his runner Lunar Lustre ahead of the Chinese New Year race meeting at Grafton in January 2019.



In October the club was rewarded a $1 million NSW Government grant to start work on an innovative water efficiency project which will see a dam built on the former 9th fairway of the Westlawn Golf Course, allowing the club to irrigate its racecourse with recycled stormwater and effluent.

RELATED: Dam good idea: $1M gets project off the ground

17. ROSS ROBERTS

Harwood Marine managing director Ross Roberts provides a simple example of the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability phenomenon, a crucial part of his invention to reduce shipping emissions.



Across the river from Palmers Island is the Harwood Marine Precinct, backed by the NSW Government as the home of marine industry growth in the Clarence Valley and where its planning strategies would support YWE's expansion plans. However, Mr Collingburn's business feasibility plans suggest otherwise, comparing relocation to the Harwood Marine-owned land to Woolworths and Coles sharing the same loading dock.

Under managing director Ross Roberts, Harwood Marine employs 65 people, with a large commercial fish factory vessel and a search and rescue vessel for Marine Rescue Jervis Bay among its major projects in 2020.

Harwood Marine's growth amid coronavirus pandemic

30 JOBS: New contract boosts Clarence industry

Mr Roberts is an advocate for developing cleaner, smarter technologies, and over the past decade has worked with Japanese marine engineer and inventor Yoshiaki Takahashi on GILLS (Gas Injected Liquid Lubrication System), a technology that could drastically reduce shipping emissions.

CSBC Taiwan Chairman Dr.Wen-Lon Cheng with GILLS Australia Chairman Ross Roberts after signing a collaboration agreement for GILLS Ship Installation in Taiwan. Signed 2.10.2019 in Taipei.



GILLS works by producing tiny bubbles underneath the hull of a ship, which then expand, helping the boat slide through the water with less resistance, resulting in a 10 per cent fuel saving and reduction of biofouling (spreading invasive species).

18. BILL COLLINGBURN

Yamba Welding & Engineering managing director Bill Collingburn. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

WHEN many companies were on the brink of collapse due to the COVID-19 crisis, Yamba Welding and Engineering managing director Bill Collingburn was surging ahead with plans of expansion.

A week after pandemic lockdowns strangled Australian economic confidence, it was business as usual for YWE's 36 employees while Mr Collingburn put pen to paper to acquire New Zealand design company and long-time business partner Naiad.

"When the company came up for sale we saw it as a way forward to lock in our future work with defence, marine rescue and other organisations," Mr Collingburn said.

YWE acquires NZ company, promises jobs on horizon

READY FOR RECOVERY: Jobs growth, expansion in face of crisis

During the pandemic he advocated for a national approach to boost onshore manufacturing and self-sufficiency.

"This has to be a wake up call for all Australians," he said. "Australia's got to get smarter, make ourselves more resilient, make sure we can sustain ourselves and lessen our reliance on China and other countries."

Yamba Welding and Engineering launched a $4 million NSW Fisheries patrol boat - the biggest ever constricted by the company - at Yamba Marina in May.

In August NSW Nationals politicians Adam Marshall and Gurmesh Singh sprayed champagne on Solitary Ranger - a 22-metre NSW Fisheries boat built by YWE - heralded the state's most technologically advanced vessel.

$4M vessel makes a splash in Yamba

New boat makes waves at Palmers Island

ALL ABOARD: Monster boat launched at Coffs Marina

Adam Marshall receives a bell from Yamba Welding and Engineering managing director Bill Collingburn at the launch of the NSW Fisheries boat, Solitary Ranger at Coffs Harbour Marina. Photo: Tim Jarrett



But not every piece in Mr Collingburn's puzzle for the company he founded in 1974 fell into place. In May he lost a drawn out and divisive battle to gain rezoning approval for the Palmers Island Marine Industrial Planning Proposal when it was rejected by NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes on the grounds of the plan being incongruent with multiple planning strategies, severely hampering the company's ability to expand operations and potentially employ up to 100 people locally.

Related Articles:

Council on front foot after Palmers Island decision

Palmers Island decision welcomed by residents

In a sign that Mr Collingburn has handed over the gloves, in September watercraft company The Whiskey Project Group acquired YWE. Aged in his 70s, the YWE former managing director has stayed on as technical director and become a shareholder in The Whiskey Project Group.

RELATED: Bright future: Yamba boat builder bought out

19. JIM BINDON

Big River Group CEO Jim Bindon. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Running a business that's operated in Grafton for 120 years comes with its own set of challenges and responsibilities, but after securing a $20 million project that will create 20 new jobs while ensuring the future of another 60 full time employees it's fair to say Big River Timber CEO Jim Bindon has a handle on things.

Earlier this year it was announced Big River Group was consolidating its plywood manufacturing business by phasing out one of the state's two plywood mills at Wagga Wagga, and ramp up production at Junction Hill.

Big River Group secured a $10 million 'dollar-for-dollar' bushfire industry recovery grant to assist in consolidating its operations and enhance its Grafton-based facility.

The expansion will see 20 positions created and secure the future of 60 full time employees as the mills looks to grow into the future.

20 new jobs at Big River plywood factory at Junction Hill: Clarence Valley set to benefit from a major decision by Big River Group to consolidate its plywood manufacturing business.

20. PACIFIC HIGHWAY

The Pacific Highway is now fully upgraded between Ballina and Woolgoolga.

Every day, more and more cars, trucks and buses travel along the dual carriageway of the upgraded Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway, a project decades in the making to see one of the final stretches of Australia's main roadway between Sydney and Brisbane brought into the 21st Century.

Soon enough drivers will forget exactly what it was like to be on the narrow stretches of single lane roadway, sparsely populated with the odd overtaking lane and 50km/h zone as the highway barrels through villages such as Ulmarra and Tyndale.

With the roadway now two lanes north and south, the devastating and often deadly head-on collisions will also be a thing of the past.

Many in the Clarence will rightly say "it's about time", after the Cowper bus crash claimed the lives of 21 people, and a 1990 inquest recommended that the highway be upgraded to dual carriageway.

It's been 30 years, but better late than never.

21. DAN MADDEN

Clarence Health Services general manager Dan Madden with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis at the official opening of the $17.5 million Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre on Thursday, 13th August, 2020.

In a year dominated by headlines of health and healthcare workers, it's only fitting that one of the overseers of health services in our region be recognised as being particularly influential in the health and wellbeing of the Clarence.

As executive officer of Clarence Health Services, Dan Madden's role is to manage the southern part of the Richmond Health Services Group, and includes Grafton Base Hospital and Maclean District Hospital, as well as Community Health Centres in Grafton, Maclean, Iluka and Yamba.

One of this year's major success was the opening of the $17.5 million Ambulatory Care Centre at Grafton Base Hospital, a state-of-the-art two-storey building which houses a whole range of outpatient services previously scattered across the hospital campus including physiotherapy, oncology, chemotherapy, podiatry and speech pathology.

On top of that, Mr Madden also helped to plan the region's response to COVID-19 and open the necessary clinics to test for the virus in the Clarence.

It wasn't all smooth sailing however, with proposed changes to Maclean District Hospital vehemently opposed by the community.

22. JOHN & ANN McLEAN

Ann and John McLean enjoy a quiet moment after they learned their campaign to get an ambulance station to Iluka had succeeded.

The story of Iluka residents John and Ann McLean is the definition of finding the silver lining in a terrible scenario, and harnessing the power of the local community to bring about positive change.

In May 2016 John suffered an aortic aneurysm while at home with wife Ann, and it took more than 45 minutes for NSW Ambulance paramedics to arrive. It was the event which kicked off their campaign and the Iluka Ambulance Action Group, which saw the pair work tirelessly to see an ambulance station at the remote coastal village.

In June this year their dream took one step closer to becoming reality after members of the Iluka Bowls Club voted unanimously to sell a parcel of land adjacent to the club to build the ambulance station.

The bid for an ambulance station was initially knocked back by bureaucracy because the town wasn't deemed large enough to qualify, but with John and Ann's attitude to not take no for an answer, and the help of Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, that decision was overturned and the ambulance station is well and truly on the way, thanks to some dedication from two of Iluka's finest.

23. DUNCAN McKIMM

Duncan McKimm opens the ceremony at Dougherty Villa.

AT JUST 32, Duncan McKimm is one of the youngest aged care CEOs in the country, and his leadership and acumen came to the fore at a time when the industry was front and centre on the national stage.

In March the Clarence Village boss opened the new 20-bed Waratah Wing at the Dougherty Villa aged care home.

Two weeks later he was dealing with forced lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the head of an organisation that deals directly with those in our society who are most vulnerable to the virus, Mr McKimm and his team quickly put plans in place.

Socially distanced residents of Dougherty Villa read the final edition of The Daily Examiner’s Clarence+ magazine in April, in front of the Little Birds of the Clarence Valley artworks by Robert Moore which were produced for the Waratah Wing extension and featured on the cover of the magazine.

In a welcome juxtaposition to the thousands of jobs being lost every day as businesses shut their doors to prevent the spread of the deadly illness, on March 26 Mr McKimm announced Clarence Village would be hiring - not firing - more staff to prepare for the impact of COVID-19.

"We're in a position to provide some employment and help people who have been stood down elsewhere in the community find a new career in aged care," he said.

"This once-in-a-lifetime challenge needs our community to pull together. We're a community-owned organisation and the last thing we want is for good people in our community to be struggling to find work while we're facing potential staff shortages."

As 2020 now winds up, Mr McKimm and all managers and staff of every aged care facility in the Clarence Valley must be commended for their part in containing the virus, with zero recorded COVID-19 fatalities in the region.

With a combined age of 209, residents Doreen Sheehan and Win Jefferies had the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially open the Waratah Wing at Dougherty Villa in Grafton.

Meanwhile, Clarence Village experienced a sad loss in 2020, when its oldest and very popular long-time resident Winifred Jefferies passed away in September aged 108.

"Win was a big part of the fabric of the place," Mr McKimm said. "Part of the furniture doesn't even quite get near it.

"When Win first moved into Clarence Village, I was only eight years old."

In November the community-owned organisation celebrated 50 years since Grafton City Council resolved to recognise the need to house and support the city's senior citizens, with founding chairman Bill Dougherty OAM in attendance.

Once again Mr McKimm chose the right words for the occasion.

"If there were two phrases that summed up the organisation's approach from its origins it's that we need to 'have a go' and 'find a way' to get things done."

Clarence Village CEO Duncan McKimm and chairman Geoff Shepherd are calling on the government to assist with affordable housing.



It's with that mantra he continues to push plans to address the affordable accommodation shortage crisis with 22 affordable rental units at a "shovel-ready" site in South Grafton alongside Clarence Village chairman Geoff Shepherd, who was No.17 in the inaugural Power 30 list in 2017.

24. TIM RYAN

Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year Tim Ryan with wife Nicky at the 2020 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, 14th November, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

When it comes to Lower Clarence sport, Tim Ryan is anything and everything to everyone.

Most notably in 2020 was his influence in the development of a new home for the Lower Clarence Magpies Rugby League Club at the Yamba Sports Complex, due for completion in February next year.

The new clubhouse and amenities will include a canteen, storage spaces, spectator seating, accessible public toilets, referee and first aid room and four unisex change rooms, and will enable Yamba to attract large scale regional sporting events, carnivals and training academies.

Mr Ryan's lobbying was instrumental in the project obtaining a $500,000 Community Sports Infrastructure grant from the Australian Government, a $355,000 Stronger Country Communities grant from the NSW Government and $505,502 from Clarence Valley Council.

As the Minister for Sport, Bridget McKenzie visited the Yamba Sporting Complex with Member for Page Kevin Hogan in October 2019 to announce $500,000 in funding. Tim Ryan is top left in the background.

Mr Ryan is the driving force behind Yamba Touch Association, but also a tireless volunteer across several sporting groups and organisations including junior league, masters swimming, Rotary, Lions and Relay for Life.

He is a fierce advocate for many sporting bodies on the Lower Clarence Sports Council.

He is also a founding committee member of the Clarence Valley Sports Awards, which started in 2014, and despite being part of the organisation of last month's awards presentation, was caught completely by surprise when he was named the Holly Butcher Memorial Volunteer of the Year.

Meanwhile Mr Ryan and his wife Nicky are shining examples of robust resilience through thick and thin on the business front.

Nicky and Tim Ryan of Yamba Tiles and Lights celebrated 20 years in business in February 2016. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Yamba Tiles and Lights in Treelands Drive is on the cusp of celebrating 25 years in business. It is one of longest running family-owned businesses in Yamba during a time when brick-and-mortar retailers have been among the hardest hit in the Australian economy.

25. ALISON TOMLINSON

Australian Community Care Network Grafton manager Alison Tomlinson. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

During a year of hardship, particularly for the Clarence Valley, the drive and generosity of good samaritans such as Alison Tomlinson to provide for those in need has helped keep hope alive in our community.

On the back of drought, bushfires, flood, COVID lockdowns and rising unemployment, in September Ms Tomlinson opened the doors to a low-cost foodstore as general manager of Australian Community Care Network Grafton.

The charity's operations at the former site of Riverside Bargains in Fitzroy St is designed to provide a cheaper alternative to the big supermarkets for people experiencing financial stress.

Ms Tomlinson was able to achieve her vision with the blessings of Abundant Life Church pastors Russell Jones and Wayne Crowther based in Coffs Harbour, who run a similar foodstore called Loaves and Fishes.

"We're here for hardship, financial crisis, Centrelink recipients, anyone that's doing it hard," Ms Tomlinson said.

People who hold a student, healthcare, pension or seniors card are eligible to utilise the service.

26. SANCTUS BREWERY

Sanctus Brewing Co has become a favourite with Clarence Valley locals since opening in Townsend in October 2019.

Independent breweries are the flavour of the month popping up around the nation and in late 2019 the Clarence Valley gained a happening venue of its own.

Located in the Townsend Industrial Estate, Sanctus Brewing Company not only made its mark on the Clarence Valley entertainment scene in its first year of operation, it stamped itself firmly on the Australian craft beer map.

Owned by Trent O'Connor with Dale Johnston head brewer, last month Sanctus won the People's Choice from about 40 brewers at the Crafted Beer and Cider Festival 2020 on the Gold Coast for its Pina Colada Sour beer.

Three Sanctus beers also took out awards in the Independent Brewers Association Awards, with their Triple B Stout and Blueberry Crush winning silver, and the Big River XPA bronze.

Sanctus Brewing owner Trent O'Connor and Head Brewer Dale Johnston and celebrate their Pina Colada Sour being named the Crafted Beer & Cider Festival 2020 People’s Choice winner.



Despite the challenges of COVID restrictions, Sanctus has flourished in its first year of operation, attracting a wide and varied crowd into the brewery.

While their eclectic flavours have grabbed attention within the industry, if you're keen to try a more conventional beer from the Clarence Valley, (speaking from experience) you can't go past their signature drops Pacific Coast Lager and Valley Pale Ale.

TODAY we begin the Power 30 countdown of the Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley in 2020.

More movers and shakers revealed each day until the announcement of the No.1 Most Influential on December 22.

Do you agree with our list? While it is by no means definitive and built by design to stir debate, there is no doubt those on the list have, for better or worse, made an impact in some way over the past 12 months.

27. ROD WATTERS

Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters speaks at the Gallery Foundation dinner with Maggie Beer



Faced with the gallery being downgraded some years ago, Rod Watters led the Gallery Foundation to not only sure up the Grafton institution, but expand it into a greater future.

Mr Watters is the figurehead of his hardworking team, but his voice in discussion on the arts, particularly related to the gallery is always loud in the community, even from his property in the west of the Clarence Valley region.

The foundation was critical in obtaining the multimillion-dollar upgrade of the gallery, providing funds for the original concept plan.

The cake is cut for the 30th birthday of the Grafton Regional Gallery by Gallery Foundation chairman Rod Watters, gallery director Niomi Sands, Ken Done, Friends of the Gallery chairman Heather brown and Cr Peter Ellem.

The building is almost finished, however their work is not completed, with further fundraising and pledges to help fit out the centre and continue the programs under way.

28. RAY & EDWINA CAMERON

The Peach Farm Ray Cameron, Edwina Cameron, Oliver Cameron (green shirt), Nick Cameron

It started out as a pick-your-own fruit farm with some quirky animals down a dusty road in Mororo, but The Peach Farm has grown into one of the valley's newest success stories.

Adding a popular cafe to their boutique offering, the farm attracts tourists and locals keen for a different experience, whether it's getting closer to nature, good food, or just coffee with the animals.

There have been plenty of obstacles along the way, including a massive hailstorm that took out their crop, but with a loyal following of people who swear by its charm, they are pushing into the new year keen to draw people from the highway and build the attraction.

Images from The Peach Farm – one of Daily Examiner Clarence Favourite Feeds contenders. Photos from @minyarose – www.minyarose.com.au

They are constant collaborators with other local food provedores and chefs, with their now famous peaches turning up in recipes and markets right across the area.

However, the best way to get some of their great fruit in season is to grab a bucket, and get it yourself!

29. THE SALVATION ARMY

L-R: Salvation Army officer Judy Salter, GDSC CEO Nathan Whiteside 2GF presenter Richie Williamson and Daily Examiner editor Bill North at the 2019 Bushfire Christmas Appeal

The Salvos have always been a constant force for good and helping others in the Clarence community, but their impact was felt as the area began its recovery from the horrific bushfire season.

Combining with local business and identities, they were one of the first charities engaged in getting donations and support to those who needed it, with many losing all their possessions and homes.

Grafton Salvation Army volunteer Merv Smidt loads the first box of donated goods from the 2019 Bushfire Christmas Appeal.

Apart from material goods, their chaplains reached out to many, some who even refused to come forward after the shocking events of the year.

The workers and volunteers from the Salvation Army reached out into the community, and leant a helping hand.

30. RON BELL & DES HARVEY

Ron Bell and Des Harvey at the new Grafton bridge opening.

A dual nomination for the two prominent figures in the Grafton community.

While they have always been at the forefront of many issues, including the building of the new Grafton bridge, their nomination this year is for their work to maintain the Grafton Hospital redevelopment at the forefront of thoughts.

Promised to be built in this term of government, there seemed to be a lull in proceedings, as people waiting eagerly for a delayed state budget to have some mention of the new build.

The pair, first through the Chamber of Commerce, then through the hospital steering committee, made it so you couldn't miss the issue.

And while Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis reassured people that the money was there, the pair didn't let it slide.

Deputy premier John Barilaro responds to questioning from Ron Bell and Des Harvey (pictured) at announcement of funding for the Grafton Hospital redevelopment.

You couldn't miss it. A huge mural hung from the Weileys Hotel balcony, was followed by a window sticker and poster campaign that meant everywhere you, and the local member turned, there was a reminder of the promise.

As the money for planning was being announced by deputy premier John Barilaro, the pair were right there, eager to not only hear the words, but continue questioning - berating regional media for asking other questions.

It worked, and they got their questions out, getting another commitment from the deputy premier that the hospital start was coming this term.