Power 30 full of surprises

ONE of the more entertaining facets of The Daily Examiner’s annual Power 30 list is the surprise element to the announcements made over the course of the week.

Many finalists find out when they pick up the paper and see their face staring back at them while others can be tipped off with a random ‘congratulations’ during their daily travels.

Many of those surprised folk came together on Friday to exchange Power 30 stories at the finalists’ morning tea.

Wendy Gordon who was this year’s no. 8 for steering the hugely popular Clarence Valley Country Muster said she had no idea until she went to get petrol and the girls at the station started congratulating her.

“So I grabbed the paper hyperventilating and went around to my sisters to see what is was all about. Of course I was over the moon to see the muster recognised and for everyone behind the scenes that contributes to its ongoing success. We already have 350 booked for next year’s event.”

Gary Martin (Rebound 2460), Liz Fairweather (#myclarencevalley) and Bruce Nelson (Jacaranda Festival PR) at the Power 30 morning tea.

Emma Joseph was no. 17 and one of the youngest finalists this year. The chief organiser of the annual Black Tie Ball that helps raise the profile and funds for mental health services in the Clarence, Emma said it was great to be recognised by the community. “Volunteer work can be thankless and success unmeasurable sometimes. You can often wonder whether people like what you are doing so to be thanked and noticed this way is encouraging. We have big plans for 2020 and can’t wait to share that with everyone in the new year.”

Music legend Sister Anne Gallagher travelled up from Maclean to attend the morning tea and said she was tipped off early in the day by a former student who now lived in Brisbane.

“I am a subscriber but we’ve all been so busy, so I looked it up later online. Two of the sisters in Grafton told me about it too. The timing is good, I’ve notched up 50 years teaching this year. I started at Maclean High School in 1969.”

Stuart Watts, RSF Superintendant Clarence Valley receives the number 1 award for the RFS from Daily Examiner editor Bill North.

Artist Kade Valja also appreciated having his efforts recognised this way while the Shane and Mel Henwood who are at the helm of hugely popular Yamba Backpackers travelled up to Grafton for the occasion saying they were “stoked” to be a part of the Power 30.

Taking out no. 3 this year were our first inanimate finalists, the bridges, Harwood and Grafton, their mighty presences set to have a lasting impact on the communities they cross.

Representatives from both bridges, Fulton Hogan (Grafton) and NSW Transport (Grafton/Harwood) acknowledged the impressive pieces of infrastructure but also appreciated the impact the feats of engineering will have on people’s lives. “No excuses for being late to meetings now,” Fulton Hogan Construction Manager Aiden Thompson said while acknowledging what a new bridge will mean to the community of Grafton.

NSW Transport Senior Project Manager for the Grafton bridge Greg Nash said it was nice to finally see it open this week. “It’s a transformative project for the area and great to see people out using the space already.”

Power 30 recipient Tyson Donohoe (centre PCYC) with dad Elliott and daughter Chloe.

Project director for Woolgoolga/Ballina Yvonne Bowles said the Harwood bridge was a milestone. “the last section of dual carriageway on the Pacific Highway to be completed”.

“It’s an impressive sight and we have had a lot of great feedback about it,” Ms Bowles said.

Speaking of driving forces, the person behind the popular hashtag #myclarencevalley and its various platforms, Clarence Valley Council Brand and Marketing Officer Lou Gumb said she was gobsmacked when she saw her inclusion in the list.

She said the hashtag has received more than 32,000 tags and become recognised the world over for all things Clarence Valley.

“It’s not just used by everyone here with us, it’s used across the globe. It travels well beyond our boundaries.

“One of the most beautiful things so far was a woman who messaged to say because of My Clarence Valley their family moved to Iluka.”

Last year’s no. 28 Sue Hughes from My Healthy Clarence, was also tasked with the difficult job of deciding on the 2019 finalists as part of this year’s judging panel. “It was tough culling the list down to a Top 30. There are an army of people in the community who deserve to be recognised. I hope I get a chance to do it again next year.”