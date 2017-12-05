POWER 30: The most influential people in the Clarence Valley

23. MIKE DOUGHERTY

MIKE Dougherty came to prominence as the Dougherty family expanded its business empire in the 1970s.

He joined Westlawn when the company was transforming into a full local finance company after nearly decade of operations on a smaller scale.

He helped oversee the diversification into the property sector with the acquisition and development of commercial real estate.

In that time Westlawn has grown beyond the bounds of the Clarence Valley, establishing offices across Northern NSW.

Mike Dougherty brought his finance expertise to Ford and Dougherty Real Estate earlier this year, taking up a director's role as they put together an operation to provide locally tailored real estate solutions for local people. Mike's other passion he shares with many in the Clarence is horse racing, where he is a keen owner and trainer.

24. BILL COLLINGBURN

YAMBA's Bill Collingburn knows a thing or two about building boats.

The man at the helm of Yamba Welding and Engineering for the past 43 years, his humble beginning due to the lack of work around for an ex-navy boat builder has grown to cater to specialist private constructions to million dollar government contracts with clients like Australian Border Force.

His niche market of providing large aluminium boats sees his operation at the top of the tree here in Australia providing vessels that meet national and international standards ensuring his innovative and precise work transcends the Clarence they operate in.

Many young apprentices have been trained under Collingburn's mantra of high standards of craftmanship, superior skills they take with them for life.

His current plans to expand to include a marine industrial precinct at Palmers Island is ambitious and not without it detractors or hurdles but if it gets the go ahead has the potential to triple the company's output. Not bad for a Clarence business that already employs 32 including 10 apprentices and spends $2m a year here.

25. JIM BINDON

BIG RIVER Group general manager Jim Bindon's has outstanding credentials for a spot in the Power 30.

For more than a decade he has headed one of the region's oldest family-owned businesses and overseen its transition first to private equity ownership, then in May this year, to its listing on the Australian Stock Exchange.

The public float has been a rousing success, both for the company and investors who snapped up the initial public offering of shares at $1.47.

By mid-November the share price peaked at $2.32, an annualised return of close to 50 per cent.

Equally as impressive has been the company's handling of its workers after a disastrous fire at its Junction Hill factory in November 2014.

As it has done during other times of industry downturn, the company adopted strategies to keep as many workers on the job as possible.

26. BILL NORTH

WHILE the current editor of The Daily Examiner has only been in hot seat for a few months, the role that comes with warming that chair is one with a very long and important history.

Bill North took over the reins at 158-year-old media institution which has been Clarence Valley voice for longer than most of us can remember. Impressively it still holds the title of the longest, continuously running regional daily, a rare feat in this challenging age of newspaper publishing.

And while what constitutes being an editor in the 21st century has substantially changed since the days of the prolific John Moorhead (1960-1977),

Bill knows that getting involved in the community with whatever 'spare' time you may have is part and parcel of steering a community newspaper.

When he's not sitting in front of a computer screen, you may have seen the seasoned Thespian treading the boards for local productions at both the Pelican Playhouse and the Criterion Theatre or out on Clarence cricket and soccer fields.

27. GREG BUTCHER

WHILE his day job is that of a hearing specialist, Greg Butcher's 'hobby' also ensures what you are able to listen to is quite extraordinary.

Conductor, artistic director and founder of the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Choir, Greg is the driving force behind our most prolific concerts. The Afternoon at the Proms series draws huge audiences every time and amasses funds which are directly funnelled back into the community.

Each year he raises the entertainment bar. The roll call of stars participating in his productions never ceases to impress. From Nicholas Hammond of Sound of Music fame, to celebrity pianist and character David Helfgott and the recent Christmas Carols event with Monica Trapaga funded by the Proms's proceeds, Greg Butcher is certainly a musical man on a mission.

But don't just take our word for it, even the NSW Premier thinks so. The former navy band member's dedication to arts in the Clarence was acknowledged by a surprise presentation of a State Government Community Service Award (one of two issued by the premier's office in the area each year) at the weekend's carols which he accepted in between directing the event and conducting the choir. Bravo.

28. SHARRYN USHER

THE photo of a tiny Sharryn Usher throwing her dimunitive figure in front of prison trucks during the picket of the Grafton jail became a defining image of the city's bid to save its jail in 2012.

Her fearless approach came as no surprise to anyone who knew the dedicated teacher and staunch unionist whose inexhaustible energy was a feature of the town's struggle in those dark days.

Sharryn has never shied away from a fight, whether it is with a government she saw taking her job when she taught at the jail, or stripping away the rights of others when TAFE campuses closed down around the State.

It doesn't matter if it's a picket line or politics in the pub, Sharryn's energy and focus has made her an effective and influential figure in the political life of our community.

29. SALLY ROGERS

DESPITE being tucked away in a back road at Eatonsville, most of the Clarence Valley would be familiar with the operation located along the route - Happy Paws - and more so the animal shelter's chief Sally Rogers.

It is guaranteed when Sally's name crops there will be a barrage of commentary that follows.

A passionate but often divisive figure whose genuine love of creatures great and small is often 'dogged' by investigations into her operational practices.

She has an army of critics who condemn those shortcomings loudly and unrelentlessly at every opportunity but she also has a band of avid supporters who will defend her without hesitation.

Coming from a corporate background, Sally also has the means and the chutzpah to stand up to whatever claims are thrown her way.

Not everyone likes how she goes about her business but giving a voice to the voiceless (in her case our discarded four-legged friends) does have noble intentions and for that reason Sally gets a top 30 guernsey.

30: JOHN EDWARDS

JOHN Edwards has extended his core beliefs of nature conservation and sustainability from his family home into every aspect of life.

He has also proved tireless and effective champion for the environment, fearlessly taking on governments and business when they propose projects which affect the environment.

His lobbying during the planning for the Shannon Creek Dam led to a second Environmental Impact Statement after discovering shortcomings in the first.

Whether it's a plan to reroute the Clarence River inland a threat to an endangered species or the effect of agriculture on the local environment, John Edwards will present a passionate and rational argument for conservation.