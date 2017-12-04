Power 30 search reveals much about our region

Who will be in our Power 30?

LISTING the Clarence Valley's 30 most powerful people could be one of those fool's errands, like picking the best sporting team of all time.

It's a great time waster, but ultimately amounts to nothing because the team never gets to do the thing a team must: play against an opponent.

Selecting our Power 30 turned out to be a far more challenging affair.

For a start, all the people chosen are still contributing to the public life of the region.

The fascination of including them in a list such as the Power 30 was to understand what gave them influence over people and events.

Some on the list pick themselves. Politicians, elected by the community to lead it, have power conferred on them.

Business people form another group which exerts influence over events that shape people's lives.

The panel faced more challenges looking at people who wielded power away from the spotlight.

There was one who appeared in each panellist's Power 30 list, but a search for his name on The Daily Examiner's electronic database did not yield a single hit.

It was an example that showed wielding power does not always attract attention.

Others exert a power to stop things happening. Their power is giving a voice to the voiceless.

The panel's choices won't please everyone.