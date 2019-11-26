POWER 30: We take a sneak peek at the 2019 list

It’s that time of the year again folks, no, not Christmas, that other annual institution – The Daily Examiner’s Power 30 countdown.

Kicking off on Monday with the first round of announcements from the finely tuned 2019 list of candidates, this year’s judging team included former Power 30 finalists Sue Hughes and Jojo Newby as well as DEX Power 30 stalwarts David Bancroft (former editor), Tim Howard (senior writer) and Lesley Apps (features editor).

Again it’s never an easy task to toss around names and reasons and then slice and dice to come up with DEX’S definitive list of Clarence Valley doers and achievers over the past 12 months.

There will be lots of agreeing and disagreeing about the choices made, that’s all in the spirit of only being able to select 30 people at a time.

While you have to wait until next week to find out exactly who did make the cut this year we can give away a few appetite whetting details.

This year there are more women than ever, and a few more joint entries. We have some people who have missed out previously and long overdue for a guernsey and others who are new to scene.

Anyhow we don’t want to blow the surprise element so stay tuned to learn who we rated in 2019 and why. You also get a chance to nominate who you think should be the recipient of the Power 30 People’s Choice Award.

Those sitting in no’s 30-27 positions will be revealed on Monday, December 2 and four more every day until Saturday where we announce our Top 10.

Watch this space.