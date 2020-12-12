POWER 30: Who is Clarence Valley's Most Influential in 2020?

The Power 30 countdown of Clarence Valley's Most Influential People in 2020 starts Monday, December 14 with No.1 announced on Tuesday, December 22.

THE Daily Examiner's Power 30 countdown is set to begin.

The list is a compilation of the Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley for 2020.

Undoubtedly this year has been unlike any other, touched by bushfires, a pandemic and economic uncertainty, the 2020 list features those who displayed courage in the face of adversity, shone the torch on the path ahead during dark times and showed innovation and resilience at a time when those attributes have never been more valuable.

The countdown starts this Monday (Dec 14), with more movers and shakers revealed each day until the announcement of the No.1 Most Influential on December 22.

While it is by no means definitive and built by design to stir debate, there is no doubt those on the list have, for better or worse, made an impact in some way over the past 12 months.

The Power 30 list is, of course, highly subjective and will be debated in households from Iluka to Coutts Crossing, Copmanhurst to Corindi and everywhere in between. It would be impossible for everyone to agree with every name and ranking. Some names will be missing that some readers believe should be there. Others will be on the list that some readers believe should not be there.

Chins will wag, glass jaws will shatter and the only certainty is that no one will agree.

Hence we're also keen to hear your feedback on who you think should form the top 10. Email us your list to or join the discussion on our Facebook page. There will also be a chance to vote for the People's Choice once the full list has been revealed. In any event, we hope there is plenty of healthy discussion.

This will be our fourth annual Power 30 list. The numbers in previous years were Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis in 2017, Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay in 2018 and Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service in 2019.

Will one of these take it for a second time? Or will a new number be crowned in 2020? Who has the greatest power to influence what happens in this community? Which local has the influential sphere of furthest reach?

Stay tuned to The Daily Examiner all this week to find out.

