POWER 30: Who will be third time lucky No.1?

Each year The Daily Examiner counts down the Power 30 - Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley.

Each year The Daily Examiner counts down the Power 30 - Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley.

IT'S almost that time again...

Every year we compile our Power 30 - a list of the Most Influential People in the Clarence Valley for 2019.

While it is by no means definitive and built by design to stir debate, there is no doubt those on the list have, for better or worse, made an impact in some way over the past 12 months.

DEX reporters Tim Howard and Lesley Apps are again joined by former editor David Bancroft, with 2018 inductees Jojo Newby (No.15) and Sue Hughes (No.28) invited onto the five-person selection panel.

The panelists put forward suggestions which are then discussed, and shortlisted (still 50+ names!) for each panelist to rank a top 30

The votes are tallied to compile the 'definitive' list.

So who has the greatest power

to influence what happens in

this community? Which local

has the influential sphere of furthest reach?

The countdown begins in The Daily Examiner in print and exclusive to our members online on Monday, December 2, with the top 10 revealed on Saturday, December 7.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis took out the inaugural top spot in 2017. Last year it was Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay. Who will it be in 2019?

Have your say via email or on Facebook. In the lead up to and during the countdown, we'll keep tabs on who you think should be No.1 to put together a People's Choice.

• POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

• POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2017