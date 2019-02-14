Power bills slashed by hundreds

CUTTING BACK: Solar power users and self-funded retirees are set to see their power bills slashed under a State Government initiative.

HOUSEHOLDS could save hundreds off their power bills under a new bill-busting initiative from the State Government.

Solar power users and self-funded retirees in the Clarence Valley will be able to save up to $200 a year under the scheme.

"At least 1000 local self-funded retirees will be able to claim $200 a year to help with their power bills," local member Chris Gulaptis said.

The rebates will be available to Commonwealth Seniors Health Card holders through Service NSW centres and online from July 1, 2019.

A further 300,000 households across regional NSW could save by installing solar battery systems under a no-interest loan. Loans of up to $9000 per battery system and up to $14,000 per solar-battery system will be available.

"A family with a $500 quarterly electricity bill could save up to $285 a year on their bills while repaying the no-interest loans. These savings could increase to more than $2000 a year when the loan is fully repaid," he said.

To be eligible for the scheme, applicants will need to be owner-occupiers of a house with an annual household income of up to $180,000.

"We've already brought in a range of electricity bill-busting initiatives for low income families, now we are extending that to self-funded retirees and people going solar."