Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Power lines.
Power lines. Warren Lynam
News

Power company rejects 'overcharging' claim

Caitlan Charles
by
27th Apr 2018 3:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ESSENTIAL Energy has hit back at claims it overcharged customers by $98million.

A representative for Essential Energy said the Australian Energy Regulator, which runs independently from operators and the government, decides the revenue Essential Energy can collect from customers based on forecasts set at the beginning of each five-year period.

 

"Inevitably there will be differences between the forecasts and actual electricity consumed during each period," the representative said.

"The AER's decision on the amount of revenue Essential Energy can collect to deliver a safe, reliable network over the 2014-19 period is still to be finalised."

<<<Electricity supply companies 'gaming the system'>>>

This response follows an article published in The Daily Examiner where the Labor Shadow Minister for Energy said Essential Energy had "admitted" to overcharging its customers.

"Following extensive customer and stakeholder consultation, Essential Energy has submitted a revenue proposal to the AER that will provide network pricing stability for customers," the Essential Energy representative said.

"This proposal is supported by the Energy Users Association of Australia, Public Interest Advocacy Centre and Energy Consumers Australia, and will mean that network charges will only increase by CPI until June 2019.

"Any additional revenue earned due to changes in energy consumption levels (for example due to hotter or colder than expected weather) will be limited to $100 million."

Related Items

australian energy regulator essential energy nsw labor power
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Whales sighted, should shark nets be removed?

    Whales sighted, should shark nets be removed?

    Environment "ARE they going to allow a humpback whale to be entangled and potentially die so they can get the best possible data?"

    Electricity supply companies 'gaming the system'

    premium_icon Electricity supply companies 'gaming the system'

    News Electricity over charging and banking sector woes eerily similar.

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Are they bunking off in the Bunker?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Are they bunking off in the Bunker?

    Rugby League VIDEO Moose is joined by special guest Robert 'Burls' Burley.

    YOUR SAY: Who owns our water?

    YOUR SAY: Who owns our water?

    Letters to the Editor Why do we think we own the Clarence?

    • 27th Apr 2018 4:29 PM

    Local Partners