Power cut to over a thousand homes

POWER has been cut to a large segment of the Lower River area this morning.

Palmers Island, James Creek, Palmers Channel, parts of Gulmarrad, Townsend, Taloumbi and surrounds are without power due to as yet unconfirmed reports a vehicle has struck a power pole.

Maclean township has not been affected.

Do you have any information about this power outage? Either call 6643 0588 or email newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au