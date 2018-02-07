Essential Energy respond to claims of sagging power line

THE POWER line brought down by a truck near a Grafton school was at a safe height last time it was inspected says electricity supplier Essential Energy.

A resident in Bacon St, opposite the Grafton Public School, said trucks using the street steered to the side of the road to avoid where an electricity cable crossed the road.

On Tuesday morning the resident saw a delivery truck bring down the cable, which came to rest just inches from a metal fence surrounding the school.

An Essential Energy spokeswoman said it had not received any reports the line was hanging low.

"On last inspection these lines met the appropriate heights," she said.

"Safety remains our top priority and we ask all customers to contact us on 13 20 80 immediate to report low powerlines or any other concerns with the network."

She said 40 customers were affected by the outage yesterday following the truck coming in contact with the network between Mary and Queen Streets, on Bacon Street.

"Our crews were able to isolate the network, restoring power to all but a small block of units and two homes as work continued," she said.

"These customers had their power restored by 3pm."