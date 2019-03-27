Power of community gets club back on deck

IT WAS a case of 'all hands on deck' recently when an urgent power issue at Yamba Surf Life Saving Club led to a united effort from club members, tradesmen and suppliers to resolve the situation quickly and with only minimum disruption and cost to the club.

Unsafe mains cables at the club were identified and caused Essential Energy to disconnect all power to the club. An additional power pole was required to run new mains to the clubhouse. In a real act of community mindedness, several businesses waived the cost involved to help the operation proceed at minimum cost to Yamba Surf Life Saving Club.

And at each step of the operation, another local business stepped up to make the project come to life.

Koppers Grafton donated the new pole but the cost of getting this delivered to Yamba was quite significant. Blanchard's Transport came on board donating the cost of transporting it from Grafton to Yamba.

Once delivered to Main Beach a crane was required to swing it into place in quite a confined area with Andrew Harris Engineering in Yamba donated their time and equipment to make this possible. The gear needed to run the new mains to electrically hook up to the grid was generously donated to the club by TLE while Yamba SLSC House Director, Dubbo Lawrence organised the hole to be dug for the pole.

Overseeing and organising the whole operation over the three day period was club life member Greg Zietsch with the assistance in the electrical area of club member Ray Wiblen.

Yamba Surf Club, as a volunteer organisation within the community is very grateful for the support given to it by the wider community in many ways but particularly in this project which required a combined effort to be undertaken swiftly and at short notice. The club thanks all members and suppliers involved in the project.