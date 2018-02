MORE than 1300 residents across the Clarence Valley have been without power since the early hours.

According to the Essential Energy website, the unscheduled interruption occurred at approximately 2:59am on Tuesday morning, affecting 1341 customers.

The interruption, which covers Gulmarrad, Palmers Channel, Palmers Island, Taloumbi, parts of Shark Creek and parts of Maclean, was expected to be restored at 7am this morning however it is understood crews are still working beyond that deadline.