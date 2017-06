There are power lines down in Victoria St, causing blackouts across Grafton.

ESSENTIAL Energy crews are currently on site between the corners of Victoria and Villiers streets and Victoria and Duke St to investigate a power outage interrupting parts of Grafton.

Police have blocked off part of Victoria St and are diverting traffic around the area near Clarence Valley Anglican School.

On site, it appear some power lines have come down near the old St Mary's campus.

The Daily Examiner have contacted Essential Energy.