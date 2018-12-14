UPDATE: Power outage after incident

UPDATE: THE power has been restored to areas around Brushgrove and Southgate.

The cause of the interruption was believed be after a motorcycle collided with an electrical pole.

EARLIER:

THE area around Brushgrove, Ulmarra and some parts near Southgate have been without power for hte past four hours.

The unplanned outage is listed on Essential Energy's website as having lost power at 2:24pm this afternoon.

The Daily Examiner has contacted Essential Energy to find the cause of the outage, which is listed to have affected 291 people.

We will update the story as soon as they are able to find the reason for the fault.