Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Power Outage around Ulmarra, Brushgrove and Southgate.
Power Outage around Ulmarra, Brushgrove and Southgate.
Breaking

UPDATE: Power outage after incident

Adam Hourigan
by
14th Dec 2018 6:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: THE power has been restored to areas around Brushgrove and Southgate.

The cause of the interruption was believed be after a motorcycle collided with an electrical pole.

EARLIER:

THE area around Brushgrove, Ulmarra and some parts near Southgate have been without power for hte past four hours.

The unplanned outage is listed on Essential Energy's website as having lost power at 2:24pm this afternoon.

The Daily Examiner has contacted Essential Energy to find the cause of the outage, which is listed to have affected 291 people.

We will update the story as soon as they are able to find the reason for the fault.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Influential gathering celebrates Power 30 for 2018

    premium_icon Influential gathering celebrates Power 30 for 2018

    News SOME of the Clarence Valley's most influential people took the chance to rub shoulders this morning

    WHAT'S ON: 9 things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 9 things to do this weekend

    Whats On Our comprehensive guide of things to do

    The problem(s) with Christmas shopping

    premium_icon The problem(s) with Christmas shopping

    Opinion Chatterbox takes on the Christmas shoppers

    Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Local Partners