Power outages still widespread

Esssential Energy crews from Coffs, Lismore, Kyogle and Casino are onsite at Eatonsville Rd making repairs. Work will take most of the day however Essential Energy hope to have all customers back on late this afternoon.

HUNDREDS of people in the Clarence Valley are without power after a huge storm hit the area on Friday afternoon.

Essential Energy said the storm yesterday caused widespread power outages across the Clarence Valley north to Ballina.

"At the height of the storm 6,300 customers were without power with the majority of damage due to trees coming down over powerlines and general damage to the network," a spokesperson said.

"Crews restored power to 5,400 customers overnight with 700 currently without power across the Clarence."

Essential Energy crews from Lismore, Casino, Coffs Harbour and Kyogle are now on the ground with crews from Grafton and Maclean to help with repairs and get the power back on.

There are a number of trees down across powerlines in Eatonsville Rd with crews expected to work on restoring power in the area for the next six hours.

The community are reminded to stay at least 8 metres away from fallen powerlines and call Essential Energy on 132080 to report any issues with power.