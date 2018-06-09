POWER PLAY: Young goalie steps up for Grafton

IN CONTROL: Umpire Toby Power will be one of the umpires out in the middle during the U15 Indoor Australian Championships.

IN CONTROL: Umpire Toby Power will be one of the umpires out in the middle during the U15 Indoor Australian Championships. Jarrard Potter

HOCKEY: City Bears goalkeeper Toby Power is full of nervous energy as he steps between the sticks for the Grafton Hockey Association Open mens side for the first time.

The Grafton side will play in Division 1 at the Hockey NSW State Championships in Sydney, and has been filled with a mix of youth and experience.

Former Grafton player Pete Kelly will lead the side once again which also features Zac Young, Nathan Butterick and the Purser brothers.

For Power, it is a major achievement to be selected in the side, and he was taken aback when given the call by manager Michael Russ.

"When I started playing hockey as a kid it was the guys in the Grafton Open side that I looked up to,” Power said. "In fact a few of them are still playing in the side so it is a pretty special moment.

"Originally I was playing for Coffs Harbour because we had (NSW Arrows keeper) Scotty Garnett in goals, but when he pulled out and Russ gave me the call I was taken aback.”

A frantic Power called every goal keeper he knew this side of the Victorian border to help out for the Coffs team as he was determined not to miss the opportunity.

"For starters the quality of hockey in Division 1 is going to be unreal, but just the opportunity to represent my town on that stage is amazing,” he said.

GRAFTON TEAMS

Open Men: Robbie Green, Pete Kelly, Brendan Purser, Jacob Purser, Brent Russ, Nathan Butterick, Justin Alford, Hugh Cameron, Reece Gaddes, Quentin Pursey, Brayden Lollback, Ben Jurd, Zac Young, Jesse Sampson, Darby Chalmers, Toby Power.

Open Women: Angie Day, Ellynie Cameron, Aleisha Thiird, Sam Duroux, Molly Hargens, Murphy Thompson, Emma Thompson, Ellee Munro, Ashlee Danvers, Samantha Cameron, Katrina Newby, Sherryn Thomson, Jodie Danvers, Tiahnee Cropper, Kirrily Knox.