POWER POINT: Clarence election outcome in your hands

2017 TOP SPOT: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis at his office. Mr Gulaptis took out No. 1 spot in The Daily Examiner's inaugural Power 30 list.

POWER in our great Australian democracy is in the hands of the people. You trusted me to exercise power on your behalf in 2011 and in 2015 and I am asking you to do the same again next month, so I can deliver more for the Clarence Valley from the NSW Government.

Power is only useful if you exercise it for the good of your community. We have had huge wins with the record Pacific Highway upgrade, the long delayed new Grafton bridge and Australia's largest prison, the Clarence Correctional Centre, which has just announced it will start its local recruitment process in June.

So better and safer roads and hundreds more jobs is a good start.

Sometimes the power you have delegated me isn't enough. I needed all your support when I crossed the floor over the now reversed greyhound ban and successfully stood up to the Government over the closure of Grafton Gaol. It was people power - your power - which allowed me to convince the Government to contribute enough to get the new helipad built at Maclean Hospital and for Iluka to have its own ambulance station even though the town is technically too small to qualify.

VOTE ONE: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis is campaigning for the NSW Government to commit to a $263.8 million overhaul of Grafton Base Hospital. NSW Nationals

I believe that same people power will persuade the Government to commit to the $263.8million overhaul of Grafton Hospital, on top of the $17.5million upgrade underway.

It is the power of the Nationals in the NSW Government that ensured one third of the proceeds of the sale of power companies is being invested in regional NSW even though we excluded regional NSW poles and wires from the sale.

It was the power of having a Grafton detective, Tony King become the president of the Police Association that is delivering so many more cops. Tony was kind enough to say that I was "a conduit for the Police Association NSW to Government and was instrumental in helping achieve 1500 new cops across the state, the biggest increase we've seen in three decades".

It is wins like these that make me want to serve four more years. To continue going forward I humbly ask for your number one vote.

Bill North

