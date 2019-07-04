Menu
NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet discusses the NSW Budget with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis.
Opinion

POWER POINT: Frontline jobs top focus of Nationals

by Chris Gulaptis
4th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

CLARENCE Valley residents will soon notice the positive impacts of the NSW Liberal and National Government's 2019-2020 State Budget, handed down last month.

This is a budget that locks in the promises we made in the lead-up to the March state election.

The big ticket item is a massive increase in frontline service jobs.

This includes funding over the next four years for 4600 extra teachers, 5000 more nurses and midwives, 3300 more doctors and health professionals and 1500 more police across NSW - and the government has just announced eight new police officers for the Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command.

Included in a record $90billion infrastructure investment are sufficient funds to finish the $240million new Grafton Bridge this year and the $798million Clarence Correctional Centre and the $5.3billion Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade next year.

There was also a major focus on easing cost of living pressures.

Aged pensioners and Commonwealth Senior Health Card holders will be eligible for a $250 voucher - the Regional Seniors Transport Card from January. This takes into account the fact that regional NSW seniors do not have the same subsidised transport options as Sydneysiders.

Another initiative, backed by $100 million in the budget, is the Stronger Country Communities Fund, which has just opened for grant applications, with a particular focus on projects that support young people. If you have a local project you want funding for, go to www.nsw.gov.au/strongercountrycommunities

Families will enjoy savings with the doubling of the popular Active Kids Voucher to $200 per year per child and a raft of savings including on electricity bills.

This is just two examples of 70 savings initiatives the government is delivering through Service NSW and I encourage people to check out www.service.nsw.gov.au

chris gulaptis nsw government opinion powerpoint state government
