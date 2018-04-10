Menu
BIG CHANGES: City Bears' Jesse Sampson clears the ball during the clash between City Bears and Barbs Hagars.
Power repels all strikes to hand Bears clean-sheet win

Matthew Elkerton
10th Apr 2018

HOCKEY MEN: City Bears B&S Kitchens goalkeeper Toby Power had a top-class game between the sticks to ensure he kept his Barbs Hagars opposition scoreless in the first round of Grafton Hockey Association Premier League on Sunday.

Whether stick side or glove, Power refused to wilt as he made several full-stretch saves in Bears 5-0 victory.

While it was billed as a grand final replay from last season, the two sides barely resembled the same line-up as last September with mass changes in both camps.

After being pushed out of the City Bears A Grade set-up this season, former captain Michael Russ watched on from the hill at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex.

"It was pretty hard not being out there and helping the boys get to the win,” Russ said.

"I am disappointed not to be playing A Grade but I can also understand why the club has taken a different direction.

"I am happy to put my hand up whenever the club needs an extra bloke to come off the substitutes bench.”

Russ said he was still impressed with the effort on the field as new captain Dave Dart led his troops to the win.

"It was tough for the Barbs guys, they had a few blokes playing up from B Grade to plug the gaps,” Russ said.

"I think our boys did a good job of sticking to the game plan.

"Rick Sampson is coaching the side now and you can tell there is a real structured approach.

"There were some obvious signs of rust for both sides but there was also a few great goals. It was a good first game.”

In other Premier League action, Matt Lobsey led his Royals Clocktower Hotel side to a confidence-boosting 8-2 win against a struggling Sailors Bean Scene Cafe.

