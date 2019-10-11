Power to return to Rappville

An Essential Energy worker connects up the new power line after a truck brought down the line near Grafton Public School on Tuesday morning.

Essential Energy crews have moved into the Rappville area to start rebuilding the network following the extensive damage caused by the fire on Tuesday.

Over 250 power poles and associated infrastructure has been destroyed which will be rebuilt over the coming days.

The response effort is significant and ongoing with Essential Energy crews from across the North Coast deployed to the impacted area to assist local teams. Helicopters are also in the air, continuing to patrol the network and check for any damage outside of the affected area so as work can be prioritised effectively.

305 customers are without power. It is hoped some areas will have the power back on over the weekend.

People are encouraged to make alternative arrangements for the safe storage of refrigerated items and any medical equipment that requires electricity to operate for their safety and wellbeing.

Essential Energy is working with emergency services where necessary to ensure the safety of the public and the continuity.

Customers can call Essential Energy on 13 20 80 for further information.